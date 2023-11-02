Eight Bollywood blockbusters to hit the screens in the coming months 

By Online Desk

It's been a memorable second half of the year for Bollywood, with a string of blockbuster hits that broke some records recently. Not only has the industry got back on its feet, it is now galloping at a pace never seen before. Now, going by the movie pipeline for the upcoming months, the year seems set to end with a bang. Here’s a look at what’s set to rock your world from Bollywood in the remainder of this year

Tiger 3

The much-awaited sequel to Salman Khan starrer Ek-Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai is here! The trailer of the movie released on the 16th of October had the internet in a frenzy. Fans have termed it the “massiest film ever” with electrifying stunt sequences from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Khan reprises his role as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, a suave and daring RAW agent who falls in love with Zoya (Katrina Kaif), an ISI agent from Pakistan. In this instalment, Tiger's nemesis, an ISI agent played by Emraan Hashmi, kidnaps Zoya and creates mayhem. This pits Tiger against his namesake in a thrilling, high-octane drama. Katrina Kaif and Khan recreate their scintillating chemistry after 5 years in this action entertainer slated for release on November 12th. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is expected to be a paisa vasool entertainment with its slick action, exotic locales and the popular lead pair's romance.

Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki is slated for a Christmas 2023 release. Billed as a comedy-drama about immigration, it explores the illegal backdoor immigration from India to countries like the USA, UK and Canada, popularly known as “Donkey Flight”. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a Punjabi, aspiring to immigrate to London along with his family by any means for a better life, only to get embroiled in a series of complex twists.

Speaking at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor – who again broke all records with his recent films Jawan and Pathan, said that Dunki is “the story of people who want to come back home.” This seems to indicate that the film discusses the pains and struggles that Indian immigrants go through as they set off looking for better living standards in foreign countries. As for the name, says Khan, ‘Dunki is the Punjabi way of saying Donkey’.

Alongside SRK, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal play important roles in the film. Under Hirani's skilled direction, SRK's crowd-pleasing presence and a subject with social relevance, Dunki promises to deliver an entertaining yet thought-provoking film on a serious real-world topic. Written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Gauri Khan, Jyoti Deshpande and Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is set to release on 22 December 2023.

A scene from the teaser of the movie released on November 2.

Animal

Slated for release on the 1st of December 2023, Ranbir Kapoor has a lot riding on Animal, given that his last film, Brahmastra, did not do very well at the box office. Touted to be a crime drama, it is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who earlier made the controversial Hindi film Kabir Singh.

‘Animal’ explores the dark sides of human nature through the story of a violent man who goes to extreme lengths due to his troubled relationship with his father. Ranbir Kapoor is cast as the lead, while Anil Kapoor aces the role of his toxic, control-freak father. The film also has Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

With a raw, gritty exploration of psychology and violence by director Vanga, and Ranbir Kapoor playing an intense, brooding role, Animal promises to be an edgy, unrestrained crime thriller for mature audiences when it hits screens. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Sam Bahadur

Based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur is a biopic starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who earlier helmed the much acclaimed Raazi, the film focuses on Manekshaw's military career and leadership as Chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

As a war drama, Sam Bahadur brings on screen a crucial chapter in India's military history under Manekshaw's command. Vicky Kaushal had to physically transform himself and go through military training to play this important historical figure with authenticity. With Gulzar's skilled direction and Kaushal's acting chops, the film promises to be an intriguing biopic that honours the achievements of Manekshaw when it releases. The film is set to release on the 1st of December, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur, a scene from the trailer of the movie.

Yodha

Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, this high-octane action film features Sidharth Malhotra as the leading character. Yodha boasts of intense, hard-hitting action sequences with Malhotra performing daring stunts. After Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra will showcase his action chops once again in this stylish, commercial film bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Written by Muhammad Asif Ali, the film also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in key roles. Set to release on the 8th of December, Yodha promises entertainment through raw stunts, powerful visuals and Malhotra's unrestrained action-hero avatar.

The Diplomat

The stunt man John Abraham is back, but this time with a masterful combination of drama and thrills in his new movie - The Diplomat. Directed by Shivam Nair who helmed Naam Shabana, the movie narrates the story of an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian woman trapped in Pakistan. The movie promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it navigates through a thrilling story loaded with suspense and surprising twists. Apart from John Abraham, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Sadia Khateeb in important roles. After some not-so-memorable performances from John Abraham, this movie is expected to be another comeback of the actor after he pulled off the villain role in Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan. The Diplomat will hit the theatres on January 11, next year.



Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi is an upcoming comedy film directed by OMG: Oh My God fame Umesh Shukla. Led by Abhimanyu Dassani, who won hearts with his performance in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and the new sensation Mrunal Thakur, this family entertainer follows the story of a girl with night blindness and her family members all with different disabilities. When they decide to get the girl married without revealing her condition to the groom's family, chaos ensues, unfolding hilarious situations. Packed with quirky characters and lots of madness, Aankh Micholi promises a complete laugh riot. The movie also stars Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee. With Shukla's experience directing entertainers like Oh My God and a vibrant ensemble cast, Aankh Micholi hopes to recreate the magic of family comedies from the Hrishikesh Mukherjee era. The movie was initially set to release on October 27 but it has been postponed to November 3rd, 2023.

Khichdi 2

Khichdi is getting another sequel in the form of Khichdi 2, bringing back the beloved characters and antics of the eccentric Parekh family. Spearheaded by producer JD Majethia, the film has original cast members like Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, and Jamnadas Majethia reprising their iconic roles along with new additions. Set 15 years later, Khichdi 2 follows Praful's desperate attempts to find a groom for his niece Himani which causes customary confusion and laughter in the madcap Parekh household.

Khichdi was a popular stage play on Star Plus that aired during the early 2000s and went on for two years with 98 episodes. The sitcom was later made into a feature movie by Aatish Kapadia in 2010. It is the only Indian sitcom to have been made into a full-length movie.

With seasoned actors, nostalgia, and situational humour around arranged marriages, Khichdi 2 will recreate the madcap world of the cult comedy show for fans. Releasing in 2023, Khichdi 2 aspires to serve nostalgia and laughs once again.

A scene from the trailer of the movie.

