The 19-year-old influencer who video-edited her way into Instagram

Riya Shibu isn't just an influencer, she's a multi-talented person making waves on social media. At 19, she has turned Instagram upside down with her impressive video editing skills. Riya is also a producer and actress, having produced three movies under HR Pictures and acted in the upcoming Malayalam film "Cup." Her creativity and unique style make her stand out in social media.
Early life and education
Riya's journey began at Trivandrum International School, and she is now pursuing a degree in Visual Communication at Loyola College in Chennai. Reflecting on her artistic roots, Riya shares, "I see myself as an artist. When I was young, I loved painting and found my passion there. It's not all of who I am, but it's a big part."
Instagram journey
Riya's entry into social media started with short videos on platforms like Dubsmash, TikTok and Musically. During the lockdown, she began posting consistently on Instagram, blending her love for fashion and video editing. One of her reels based on a dialogue from the movie "Kaththi" went viral, garnering 8.5 million views. The video featured a cool text transition that captivated audiences and inspired many to recreate it. And later on, most of her reels hit millions which gave her a strong fan base.
Editing transition videos is a swift process for Riya, often taking less than an hour. She emphasizes the importance of adding text to videos to enhance accessibility, especially when viewers might be watching in noisy environments or when the dialogue is fast-paced. Currently, the Instagram algorithm favors short, engaging videos around four seconds long, which can get millions of views due to repeated plays. Engagement through shares and comments also boosts the content.
Riya initially edited her videos on her phone using Videoleap but later transitioned to DaVinci Resolve on her laptop for advanced color grading and editing. "I always have a vision of how things should look, and that's how I edit my videos," she explains. Her audience loves her transition videos for their surprising and creative elements, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating her next post.
When asked about the future of influencers and AI, Riya confidently asserts, "Everyone has their own unique creativity that can’t be replaced."
Branching into production
Riya's role as a producer marks a new chapter in her career, providing a business perspective on filmmaking. Initially, she found it challenging, but over time, she gained a deeper understanding of the industry, which helped her organize and execute projects more effectively. This experience has also enriched her creative process.
"Creating is a part of me, like a hobby. Acting in a movie has given me insights into behind-the-scenes aspects, and I've gained a lot of information from my dad," shares Riya.
Riya Shibu's journey from a young social media sensation to a producer and actress shows her unwavering passion for creativity. As she continues to innovate and inspire, her impact on the digital world is sure to grow even further.