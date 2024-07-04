The 19-year-old influencer who video-edited her way into Instagram

Editing transition videos is a swift process for Riya, often taking less than an hour. She emphasizes the importance of adding text to videos to enhance accessibility, especially when viewers might be watching in noisy environments or when the dialogue is fast-paced. Currently, the Instagram algorithm favors short, engaging videos around four seconds long, which can get millions of views due to repeated plays. Engagement through shares and comments also boosts the content.

Riya initially edited her videos on her phone using Videoleap but later transitioned to DaVinci Resolve on her laptop for advanced color grading and editing. "I always have a vision of how things should look, and that's how I edit my videos," she explains. Her audience loves her transition videos for their surprising and creative elements, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating her next post.

When asked about the future of influencers and AI, Riya confidently asserts, "Everyone has their own unique creativity that can’t be replaced."

Branching into production

Riya's role as a producer marks a new chapter in her career, providing a business perspective on filmmaking. Initially, she found it challenging, but over time, she gained a deeper understanding of the industry, which helped her organize and execute projects more effectively. This experience has also enriched her creative process.

"Creating is a part of me, like a hobby. Acting in a movie has given me insights into behind-the-scenes aspects, and I've gained a lot of information from my dad," shares Riya.

Riya Shibu's journey from a young social media sensation to a producer and actress shows her unwavering passion for creativity. As she continues to innovate and inspire, her impact on the digital world is sure to grow even further.