Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli among 487 new Academy members

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman are among the 487 new members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement shared on its website late Tuesday night, the Academy announced that the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity, according to the Los Angeles-based institution.

Azmi, a stalwart in both Indian and international cinema, has been invited to join the Actors branch. The news comes as Azmi completes 50 years in the industry; she made her groundbreaking debut in Shyam Benegal's "Ankur" (1974). Known for films such as "Godmother," "Arth," "The Reluctant Fundamentalist," "In Custody," and most recently "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," the multiple award-winning actor has starred in over 140 Hindi films and 12 international productions.

Rajamouli, the man behind the epic period spectacle "RRR," which became the first Indian feature production to win an Academy Award in 2023, has been included in the Directors branch. Independent filmmaker Rima Das, known for acclaimed and awarded titles such as "Tora's Husband" and "Village Rockstars," is also joining Rajamouli in this segment.