Vashu Bhagnani accused of owing Rs 65 lakh to film crew members

MUMBAI: Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari has revealed that veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films: "Mission Raniganj," "Ganapath," and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Bhagnani's company, Pooja Entertainment, owes Rs 33.13 lakh to director Tinu Desai, who helmed the 2023 film "Mission Raniganj," which was headlined by Akshay Kumar. Additionally, the production house owes Rs 31.78 lakh to over 250 set workers who worked on "Mission Raniganj," Tiger Shroff's "Ganapath" (2023), and Akshay Kumar and Shroff's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" (2024).

Desai filed a complaint on March 19 to the Indian Film & Television Director's Association (IFTDA), stating that he worked on "Mission Raniganj" from February 2022 to its release on October 6, 2023. According to the contract, he was to receive Rs 4,03,50,000 but has only been paid Rs 3,70,36,092 so far.

"A written complaint was filed by the director of 'Mission Raniganj' regarding non-payment of his dues of Rs 33.13 lakh from Vashu Bhagnani last year in March. We've been following up with Pooja Entertainment, but they still haven't made the payment. They have said they will clear the dues by the end of July," Tiwari told PTI. Desai declined to comment when contacted by PTI.

Tiwari also mentioned that IFTDA has written multiple letters to Pooja Entertainment, but they have delayed the payment repeatedly. "In February, they sought time to pay, citing Jackky Bhagnani's wedding via an email dated February 20, 2024, to IFTDA. After FWICE wrote them a letter in March 2024, they again sought time, saying they would pay after the release of their film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' However, the payment has still not been made," Tiwari said.