Radhika Apte expecting first child with Benedict Taylor

NEW DELHI : Actor Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. The actress was spotted at the screening of her upcoming film "Sister Midnight" during the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, proudly flaunting her baby bump in a black off-shoulder midi dress.
While Apte has not officially announced her pregnancy, she shared several pictures from the red carpet on social media, captioning them, "'SISTER MIDNIGHT' UK Premier #lff2024 @britishfilminstitute @film4 @altitudefilmuk @deathpunkbaby @sfsordal @griffinpicsltd @wellingtonfilms."
Best known for her roles in films such as "Badlapur," "Phobia," "Lust Stories," "Andhadhun," and "Vikram Vedha," Radhika tied the knot with Taylor, a British violinist and composer, in 2012.
The couple, who split their time between London and Mumbai, has maintained a relatively low profile despite their involvement in the entertainment industry.
Radhika and Benedict reportedly met in 2011 when she was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a small wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.
"Sister Midnight" is described as a "dark physical comedy" with feminist undertones, featuring an impressive blending of genres. The official plotline reveals, "Uma, a disillusioned newlywed with zero domestic skills, lives in her husband's cramped one-room flat.
Trapped in an unending domestic hell, she sets out to explore the city on her own, only to embrace fresh impulses and desires." Directed by Karan Kandhari, the film also stars Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.
At the screening, Radhika surprised fans by debuting her baby bump, with many flooding the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes. “Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting,” wrote one fan. “Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet,” commented another.
In addition to her personal news, Radhika has been busy with professional commitments. She recently made a cameo appearance in "Merry Christmas," directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.
Radhika is also part of the upcoming revenge thriller series "Akka," co-starring Keerthy Suresh, produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.
"Sister Midnight," a genre-bending comedy about a frustrated newlywed, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year and has received positive reviews, with expectations of success.