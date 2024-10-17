Radhika Apte expecting first child with Benedict Taylor

NEW DELHI : Actor Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. The actress was spotted at the screening of her upcoming film "Sister Midnight" during the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, proudly flaunting her baby bump in a black off-shoulder midi dress.

While Apte has not officially announced her pregnancy, she shared several pictures from the red carpet on social media, captioning them, "'SISTER MIDNIGHT' UK Premier #lff2024 @britishfilminstitute @film4 @altitudefilmuk @deathpunkbaby @sfsordal @griffinpicsltd @wellingtonfilms."

Best known for her roles in films such as "Badlapur," "Phobia," "Lust Stories," "Andhadhun," and "Vikram Vedha," Radhika tied the knot with Taylor, a British violinist and composer, in 2012.

The couple, who split their time between London and Mumbai, has maintained a relatively low profile despite their involvement in the entertainment industry.

Radhika and Benedict reportedly met in 2011 when she was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a small wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.