‘I don’t have a female fan following’: R Madhavan

R Madhavan, often celebrated for his charming screen presence and soft-spoken demeanor, has carved a niche as the quintessential “gentleman”. Whether it’s the romantic, idealistic lover in Alaipayuthey and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, or the thoughtful friend in 3 Idiots, Madhavan consistently captivates audiences with his understated style, making him a favourite among fans who appreciate substance over flash.

Aap Jaisa Koi is understated and subtle. What were the challenges while doing this role?

It was challenging because the romance in my first film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, has been brought down to this film. The romance that was right in that era is no more right now. It will be called stalking or creepy. We didn’t have dating apps, and it was creepy if we took the girl to a bar. That western culture didn’t exist. Now the rules have changed. I had to learn a lot from then to now. Then there’s the topic of age-appropriateness. I shouldn’t look so old. I had to look right. I thought that I should keep a slight stubble, but my director refused and wanted me to be clean-shaven.

You have experimented a lot with your characters. What is the process?

Yes. But the credit goes to the directors. Vivek saw Shaitaan and cast me for Aap Jaisa Koi. He deserves the credit. His career could be at stake because of wrong casting. Ideally, no one should have cast me for Shaitaan after watching Tanu Weds Manu, but it’s the vision that those people had. Producer Kumar Mangat, director Vikas Behl had the vision.

Raju Hirani had once said that you are like water. You mould yourself into your characters. What do you have to say?

Raju sir is a genius, and I can’t compare myself to him. I was never a cinema buff. I was told to become an engineer, or I would not be preferred for marriage. I never thought I would become an actor or take up acting. So when I entered the industry, it was by coincidence, and it was with amusement. I started with Television, and I was paid `3,000 and thought it was good money. I wasn’t desperate to do movies. But I started getting roles. I never look at a role with reverence nor with disgust.