Jay Stellar: Not every song is organically viral today

Much like his inspiration, Mars, Jay was also into upbeat funk, rhythm-driven music from a young age. A CD containing popular English, Hindi and Tamil music of the 90s and 2000s was his first introduction to music beyond Malayalam. “The beats and sounds were all entirely different,” he remembers. Weekly newspaper columns on international music artists also lured young Jay, prompting him to explore their body of work. "Those write-ups had a major influence on me as I used to cut out the photos and Google them to learn more about their music. Drake is a popular artist today, but I vividly remember reading about him in 2009. Kanye West also inspired me a lot in terms of how you can make music without following any rules."