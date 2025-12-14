Podcast review |'Not Your Aunty'

Not Your Aunty is a cultural breath of fresh, witty, mildly rebellious air—and much of its charm comes from the dynamic duo behind it: Kiran Manral and Shunali Khullar Shroff. Together, they form a conversational tag team that is equal parts incisive, mischievous, and wonderfully relatable. Their chemistry is the quiet engine of the show: effortless, lived-in, and crackling with the kind of banter only two sharp, socially attuned writers can pull off.

Manral brings her trademark warmth and sparkling observational humour—an ability to turn even the smallest domestic detail into a broader cultural insight. Shroff, meanwhile, has a knack for slicing through pretence with one elegantly deployed sentence. The result is a podcast that feels like being seated at the smartest table at a dinner party, where the conversation flows, the laughter erupts often, and the insights arrive unannounced but perfectly timed.

In “The Great Indian Boundary Obsession,” the hosts dismantle the emotional gymnastics of desi families with delicious flair. Their analogies—comparing personal boundaries to the taboo “fancy crockery” cupboard no one is allowed to touch—are so precise that listeners can’t help but recognise their own households in the stories.