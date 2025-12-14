Podcast review |'Not Your Aunty'

Not Your Aunty is a cultural breath of fresh, witty, mildly rebellious air—and much of its charm comes from the dynamic duo behind it: Kiran Manral and Shunali Khullar Shroff. Together, they form a conversational tag team that is equal parts incisive, mischievous, and wonderfully relatable. Their chemistry is the quiet engine of the show: effortless, lived-in, and crackling with the kind of banter only two sharp, socially attuned writers can pull off.
Manral brings her trademark warmth and sparkling observational humour—an ability to turn even the smallest domestic detail into a broader cultural insight. Shroff, meanwhile, has a knack for slicing through pretence with one elegantly deployed sentence. The result is a podcast that feels like being seated at the smartest table at a dinner party, where the conversation flows, the laughter erupts often, and the insights arrive unannounced but perfectly timed.
In “The Great Indian Boundary Obsession,” the hosts dismantle the emotional gymnastics of desi families with delicious flair. Their analogies—comparing personal boundaries to the taboo “fancy crockery” cupboard no one is allowed to touch—are so precise that listeners can’t help but recognise their own households in the stories.
In “Women Who Don’t Apologise on Cue,” Shroff’s dry wit pairs beautifully with Manral’s warm storytelling as they explore why women are conditioned to apologise for everything from ambition to occupying physical space. Together, they transform what could have been a heavy topic into a rallying cry layered with humour and heart.
And in the uproariously accurate “Quiet Rage of WhatsApp Groups,” the hosts unleash their full comedic range. Their dramatic readings of family forwards—grainy festival greetings, urgent health warnings, unsolicited moral advice—become miniature theatrical performances, each more unhinged and recognisable than the last.
Yet beneath the satire, both hosts bring a generosity of spirit. They interrogate cultural norms without mocking them, share personal experiences without self-indulgence, and invite listeners to question, laugh, and reconsider their own stories. Their combined voices create a space that feels expansive, emotionally intelligent, and distinctly non-aunty—even as they borrow the best parts of the archetype: wisdom, warmth, and a certain stylish mischief.
With its sharp insights, generous humour, and two hosts who feel like the friends one wishes one had growing up, Not Your Aunty emerges as more than a podcast—it’s a reminder that honest conversation can be both liberating and wildly entertaining.