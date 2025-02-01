Popular TikTok personality Khaby Lame joins UNICEF as goodwill ambassador

Senegal is a major source of irregular migration to Europe. Over 60% of Senegalese people are under 25, and 90% work in informal jobs. They have watched for years as money made from natural resources has gone overseas, and many say they have no other choice but to embark on treacherous journeys in rickety fishing boats across the Atlantic.

“I tell them to dream big,” Lame said when asked about his message to Senegal's youth. “Try and do your best to accomplish your dreams, even though there are people telling you that you cannot reach them.”

Lame moved to Italy from his native Senegal when he was an infant with his working class parents, but was only granted Italian citizenship when he was 20.

“I’ve been in Italy for 20 years since I was only 2 years old,” Lame told The Associated Press in Dakar. Looking sharp in a beige suit and a matching tie, he added: “My blood is from Senegal, but I feel Senegalese and Italian at the same time.”

Lame's appointment to UNICEF came at the end of a four-day visit to Senegal where he met children and young people who are driving positive change in their communities.