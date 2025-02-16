Mean people make me angry: Harrison Ford

You can’t put Harrison Ford and retirement in the same sentence. The 82-year-old actor has returned to the big screen as Thaddeus Ross Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. With the underwhelming performance of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final chapter in the beloved franchise in 2023, Ford’s decision to join the Marvel
You have been part of some of the most iconic movie franchises in history. What made you want to be a part of this one?
First of all, I liked the script, and I felt like the character was interesting. Secondly, it’s Marvel, but this is a story with a lot of human and emotional elements to it. It is based in reality while also being in the Marvel universe. Also, I like exploring different genres and having the opportunity to work with so many wonderfully talented people. This felt like a great opportunity to do something different and to have a good time doing it, which I did.
How familiar were you with the Marvel Cinematic Universe before this role came to you?
I knew a little—not much. I had seen some of the Marvel movies and really admired the craftsmanship and the storytelling. I also saw a lot of actors I really admire up there on screen having a really good time. I liked the idea of having some of that for myself.
How did you go about playing the President of the United States?
Well, in this context, a lot of the work had been done for me by Bill Hurt (William Hurt), who played the character of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross so wonderfully earlier. So, the backstory was there for me. I felt very lucky to have the foundation to build from in taking over this character and becoming part of the Marvel Universe.
Everyone knows that getting angry brings on the Hulk change. Did you get angry to get in character?
I didn’t get angry. I just got a lot of instructions from our director on what it means to become a Red Hulk and how I needed to behave because it was all new to me. But it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it. I didn’t even have to work out. They did all that for me.
What makes you angry in your own life?
Mean people or meanness of any kind makes me angry. Lying makes me angry. There are too many lies and so much hatred in the world. That brings out the Hulk in me.
A lot of people are wondering if this movie has something to say about the real world and the kind of people we have in power.
That’s for people to make that comparison if they want to. That wasn’t our intention when we were making it. A lot of the stuff you are talking about hadn’t happened when we started working on this movie. People will bring their own experience to the movie, but there was not a deliberate attempt to make a political statement with this story in any way.
How was working with Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America?
I loved it. Anthony is such a talented actor and wonderful human being. I know a lot has been said about following in the footsteps of another actor, but to me, he is Captain America. He embodies the character perfectly, and I very much enjoyed working with him again, although I had to be reminded of the first time. He played a dead guy in the trunk of a car in Hollywood Homicide, a movie I did 20 years or more ago. He’s come a long way, I’ll tell you that.
Has the way you approach playing a character changed over the years?
I wouldn’t say so. I have always been interested in human behaviour and different personalities, and that is really the basis of every character I have played. I like to research and try to understand who the character is, why they do what they do, and how that might affect the people around them.
Was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny definitely your farewell as that character, or could you be tempted back again?
No, that was it. Indiana Jones has been a wonderful chapter in my life. I am proud of the five movies we made, and I will be forever grateful that we got to give the character the ending he deserves.
Why should people go and see Captain America: Brave New World?
Because it’s a beautifully made real-world thriller that also happens to be set in the Marvel Universe.