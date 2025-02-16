Mean people make me angry: Harrison Ford

You have been part of some of the most iconic movie franchises in history. What made you want to be a part of this one?

First of all, I liked the script, and I felt like the character was interesting. Secondly, it’s Marvel, but this is a story with a lot of human and emotional elements to it. It is based in reality while also being in the Marvel universe. Also, I like exploring different genres and having the opportunity to work with so many wonderfully talented people. This felt like a great opportunity to do something different and to have a good time doing it, which I did.

How familiar were you with the Marvel Cinematic Universe before this role came to you?

I knew a little—not much. I had seen some of the Marvel movies and really admired the craftsmanship and the storytelling. I also saw a lot of actors I really admire up there on screen having a really good time. I liked the idea of having some of that for myself.

How did you go about playing the President of the United States?

Well, in this context, a lot of the work had been done for me by Bill Hurt (William Hurt), who played the character of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross so wonderfully earlier. So, the backstory was there for me. I felt very lucky to have the foundation to build from in taking over this character and becoming part of the Marvel Universe.