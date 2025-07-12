SS Rajamouli features in Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game ‘Death Stranding 2’ after surprise visit to Japan

MUMBAI: Filmmaker S S Rajamouli has forayed into the world of gaming with a cameo in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the highly anticipated title from acclaimed Japanese video game creator Hideo Kojima.

The director, best known for mega-blockbusters like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, revealed that his likeness was scanned for the game during a visit to Japan to promote his last directorial RRR in 2022.

Kojima later confirmed the cameo through a social media post, sharing behind-the-scenes images of Rajamouli’s visit to Kojima Productions.

“Director S S Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR,” Kojima posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rajamouli said he was unaware of how the scan would be used, but was excited to see the final result.

“When we were in Japan for RRR promotions, I visited Kojima-san’s office. He scanned me there, and honestly, I had no idea how or where he’d use it,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“I just sensed something magical was in the making. To now see myself featured in Death Stranding 2 is a true honour. Kojima-san is a visionary, and I’m humbled to be even a small part of his extraordinary world,” he added.

Rajamouli’s RRR, a period action drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, enjoyed remarkable success in Japan, receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, slated for release worldwide later this year, is the sequel to the 2019 video game Death Stranding, and is expected to feature an ensemble of global talent.

Kojima is celebrated for his genre-defining work on titles like Metal Gear, Snatcher, and Zone of the Enders.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will feature returning cast members Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker, with new additions like Elle Fanning and George Miller joining the universe.

The game follows Sam Porter Bridges in a post-apocalyptic Australia, where he and his team must reconnect isolated communities through a communication network in an effort to save humanity.