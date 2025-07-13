Baby Mol to bollywood

So what’s the secret sauce to such riveting performances? Be it in her debut as Baby Mol in Kumbalangi Nights, or the tough girl in Helen, or as the smitten Kaira in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD last year. “In my mind, I am always thinking, ‘Will this dialogue land well? Does this look work? Am I overdoing the expression?’. These thoughts keep me on the edge and compel me to give my best. For instance, in Kapella (2020), I play an innocent girl who falls in love with an auto driver and almost elopes with him. I was skeptical if there were still girls who were so innocent in today’s time. My director Mustafa sat me down and gave me some real-life instances of such cases, and once I was convinced, I gave it my best. It’s important I have conviction in my characters,” says Anna.

Anna never actively sought to pursue cinema as a career. “I studied at St Teresa’s, a Girls’s college in Kochi. I used to go for auditions during my college, not to land a movie but because it was a legit excuse to bunk classes. In any case, none of us ever got a call back with a role. So, it was just for fun. However, one of the auditions whose casting call was on Instagram led to me landing the role of Babymol in Kumbalangi Nights,” she recalls.

Although she debuted in 2019, 2023 was a busy year for Anna on the sets. However, she says 2024 had been an unsettling year. “Anxiety comes as part of an actor’s career. I had been waiting for Kalki 2898 AD and Kottukkaali to release. Whenever I feel restless, I talk to other artistes and then realise that I am not alone,” she adds.

Although Anna had to prepare for roles like the survival drama Helen (she practiced breathwork to make her lungs stronger so that they could shoot for longer hours in the freezer) and for Meena in Kottukkaali, she looks forward to playing a glamorous role. “I would love to do a dance number, provided it is tasteful and respectful of women,” she says.