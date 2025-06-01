‘I have Imposter Syndrome’

Ananya Pandey is redefining the ‘nepo baby’ tag. The choice of films has earned the 26-year-old actor a name in Bollywood’s A-listers. Ananya, who recently made it to Forbes Asia’s Top-30 Under 30 also has blessings from some of the world’s most iconic brands. Recently being appointed the brand ambassador of Chanel, the actor is making waves across the film industry as well as the luxury market.
This is the era of Ananya Pandey. You have also been the most visible celebrity endorser capturing 9 per cent of ad volumes. You are just six years into the industry, and one of the most sought-after and celebrated actors of your generation. How does it really feel?
For me the most fun part is being on a film set, the moments between action and cut, that’s what really matters. However, when people say things like this, I definitely do have a little bit of an imposter syndrome. I find it a little hard to accept compliments. My usual response to compliments is, You really think so?” So I don’t really need validation, but rather a sense of belief to accept the compliments coming my way. I do have imposter syndrome, and sometimes when I hear my name and the kind things people have to say, I don’t connect easily. It hasn’t fully sunk in.
Your nuanced portrayal of Dilreet Gill, a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2, won you a lot of praise. How challenging was it really to immerse you in a character, and bring forth the struggles of a time your generation doesn’t know much about?
I am very proud of Kesari Chapter 2. It is a film we poured our heart and souls into, and it was almost like we’ve played a part in retelling a chapter in history many people may not have fully learned about. Playing Dilreet was a challenge, especially the physicality. At the end of the day, I am a Gen Z girl, who relies a lot on facial expressions, and hand gestures to express myself. Playing Dilreet required a lot of restraint, there were several workshops to understand the characteristics and mindset of a girl in the 1920’s.
You were recently appointed brand ambassador for luxury brand Chanel, being both the Indian and youngest brand ambassador.
It has been a very unreal experience. I didn’t even think these things were possible. Chanel is a brand that I’ve grown up loving. The first bag that I bought my mom when I became an actress was Chanel. I have had so many dream-like memories associated with Chanel. I think everything just kind of fell into place beautifully when it came to the association. I love doing these events on a global stage, because I get to represent my country more than anything.
In addition, you were also the most visible celebrity at IPL 2025, even taking over Shahrukh Khan when it comes to ad volume. How would you define brand Ananya ?
Brand Ananya can best be described as candid and honest. I’ve always made a conscious effort to work with brands that I use in my personal life. I don’t want to sell something that I don’t believe in, because I feel like it doesn’t look real. So every plan that I associate with, all the ads that we do, all the campaigns that we do, I try to keep it as close to my personality as possible. Whenever I have tried to deviate from that, it has never worked, If you see any of my advertisements, they are moulded around my personality.
So, what’s next?
Call Me Bae, Season 2. I am very excited to get back to being Bae. I have had so much fun playing her. So, I am very curious to see what happens next with her, and all the characters. I am about to wrap Chand Mera Dil. It is an out-and-out romantic film, the kind we saw in the 90’s. There are few other things which I can’t talk about just yet.