‘I have Imposter Syndrome’

Your nuanced portrayal of Dilreet Gill, a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2, won you a lot of praise. How challenging was it really to immerse you in a character, and bring forth the struggles of a time your generation doesn’t know much about?

I am very proud of Kesari Chapter 2. It is a film we poured our heart and souls into, and it was almost like we’ve played a part in retelling a chapter in history many people may not have fully learned about. Playing Dilreet was a challenge, especially the physicality. At the end of the day, I am a Gen Z girl, who relies a lot on facial expressions, and hand gestures to express myself. Playing Dilreet required a lot of restraint, there were several workshops to understand the characteristics and mindset of a girl in the 1920’s.

You were recently appointed brand ambassador for luxury brand Chanel, being both the Indian and youngest brand ambassador.

It has been a very unreal experience. I didn’t even think these things were possible. Chanel is a brand that I’ve grown up loving. The first bag that I bought my mom when I became an actress was Chanel. I have had so many dream-like memories associated with Chanel. I think everything just kind of fell into place beautifully when it came to the association. I love doing these events on a global stage, because I get to represent my country more than anything.

In addition, you were also the most visible celebrity at IPL 2025, even taking over Shahrukh Khan when it comes to ad volume. How would you define brand Ananya ?

Brand Ananya can best be described as candid and honest. I’ve always made a conscious effort to work with brands that I use in my personal life. I don’t want to sell something that I don’t believe in, because I feel like it doesn’t look real. So every plan that I associate with, all the ads that we do, all the campaigns that we do, I try to keep it as close to my personality as possible. Whenever I have tried to deviate from that, it has never worked, If you see any of my advertisements, they are moulded around my personality.

So, what’s next?

Call Me Bae, Season 2. I am very excited to get back to being Bae. I have had so much fun playing her. So, I am very curious to see what happens next with her, and all the characters. I am about to wrap Chand Mera Dil. It is an out-and-out romantic film, the kind we saw in the 90’s. There are few other things which I can’t talk about just yet.