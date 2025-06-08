Nimrat Kaur speaks on her latest web series 'Kull'

Known for her powerful performances in films like Lunch Box, Airlift, and Dasvihas, Nimrat Kaur also transcended boundaries with popular American TV series like Homeland to her credit. With her latest web series Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs on HotStar making a lot of noise, playing a royal was something that Kaur had never attempted before. “Shooting at Laxmi Palace in Bikaner, wearing the heavy jewellery and saris made half the job easy. The vibe of that place hit me. I took little effort to behave like a queen. Apart from that, there hardly any similarities to my real life.”

In reel life, Kaur’s character, Indrani, in the web series is blinded by her brother’s love. But in real life it isn’t the same. “I don’t have that capability in real life, nor do I want to. We haven’t seen that kind of upbringing in my house where the brother or a sister is a favourite.” she adds. Unlike Indrani, Kaur comes across as a headstrong individual. “Indrani is not so strong; she is fractured emotionally. My upbringing was different. I come from a middle-class service background, but I live in this city, and this contradiction keeps the sensitivity in me alive. In the army you are taught that whatever happens, you never give up. That is my inner strength,” she asserts.

The 43-year-old actor has managed to keep herself away from the conflict surrounding her on social media. “I try to keep myself away from a lot of things. I am not here to make friends or relations. I came here to work and become an actor, to make a name for myself and achieve fame. I want to make my father and my family proud because they allowed me to follow my passion. I don’t want to malign them in any manner, and that’s important for me,” she says.