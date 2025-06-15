Podcast review: Live Your Best Life With Karan Johar

Karan Johar has lately decided to put his coffee aside for now. When he recently opened up about his journey of weight loss, nepotism, and building his empire on Raj Shamani’s podcast, it was a rare no holds barred conversation. However, he seems to have figured out that podcasts are facilitators of deep conversations rather than exchanges over coffees. The filmmaker has debuted with his podcast series Live Your Best Life With Karan Johar on Audible. Johar is in for a meaningful conversation over life, battles and navigating relationships. His 10-episode podcast series has the likes of Prajakta Koli, Konkana Sen Sharma, Masaba Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ira Khan, Sushant Divgikr and Zakir Khan as guests.

The first episode wraps with important lessons of giving one’s child a voice of their own. For instance, Prajakta Koli’s strong voice and opinions are a result of her formative years. “Before scolding me, my parents would always hear my side of the story. They never spoke to me as if I was a child. That’s where I learnt that if I have something to say I will say it,” Koli says. This sense of self-awareness and confidence, Johar says was instilled in him by his parents. He remembers dancing on Jaya Prada’s songs as a child to entertain the guests and his parents always cheered for him, never making him feel ashamed.

Johar then proceeds to discuss modern relationships and families, managing wealth and wellness and presenting the main character’s energy. He has never shied away from talking about lack of love in his life. He reveals joining an agency in London to help find the ‘love of his life’ but says it is about 80 per cent disappoint most of the time. However, Mithila Palkar steps in to make a case for self-love first. “When I fell in love, my world revolved around him but I realised love was about small things, the mundane, and finding out who I am first.”

The concluding episode becomes a treasure trove of shared experiences and Johar and Zakir Khan share their journeys. “Once a senior told me 98 per cent of successful people are good looking and from strong backgrounds. I said I’m of those 2 per cent who would still succeed and walked away.” As Johar exposes a deep, vulnerable side to him, his podcast becomes a must listen for those looking for lessons to living their best life with cues from his diary.