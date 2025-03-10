Korean singer Wheesung dies at 43

NEW DELHI: South Korean singer and songwriter Wheesung was found dead at his home in northern Seoul, police said on Monday. He was 43.

According to local entertainment website Soompi, the police and fire authorities arrived at the singer's house at 6.29 pm KST (2.59 pm IST) after receiving a report from his family.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of death of the artist, whose full name was Choi Whee-sung, the report further stated.