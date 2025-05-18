Inside a web of lies

The actor confessed during the promotions that he had fallen prey to the image the media had curated for him as being distinct from the rest. “It was validation. I felt different, and how people perceived me became my representation. But, after some time, the chorus of being different starts getting infuriating. It is like a song; after it becomes mainstream, it starts rankling the very ears which heard it on a loop. But it was just an image created by the opinion of others,” he says.

Acknowledging the love and acceptance coming his way has a lot to do with the goodwill and legacy left behind by his father, the late Irrfan. Calling him a courageous lone wolf, who chose to walk the path he set for himself, irrespective of the noise and factors around him. He describes his father as a seasoned poker player, in comparison to himself, who is just an UNO player. “It took my father nearly 20 years to become famous. But from the time he started at the National School of Drama, he was constantly working on his craft. He had this innate strength to traverse his path by himself. He didn’t need to rely on PR teams or brands for anything. It was his love affair with his craft which was his sole driving force. On the other hand, I take up the pressure, which sometimes is unnecessary, but I need it to prove to myself. However, my mother keeps asking me to relax and focus on work rather than getting entangled with stuff. But I thrive on the pressure of being on set, improving

with everything I do. I am trying to detach my identity from my job, and getting better at it.”