Podcast review |Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

By the time Monica Lewinsky’s name left the headlines, it had already outlived its usefulness to the culture that chewed it up. For decades, she was little more than a punchline. But if you listen closely now—not to the old late-night monologues or the think pieces, but to her actual voice—you’ll hear something else entirely: Calm. Humor. Control. Grace. And perhaps most surprising of all… empathy. In Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, a podcast she launched with the backing of Vanity Fair and Acast, Lewinsky invites listeners into a series of conversations that are striking in their intimacy, but also in their warmth.

The debut episode opens with Monica in conversation with radio producer Elna Baker. What begins as a reflective account of her early 20s—and the shame that made her “a punchline in perpetuity”—quickly shifts into a different register. It’s not about the scandal. It’s about survival. “I had to grow into someone who could handle the weight of being misunderstood,” she says at one point. It’s a moment that sticks with you—not just because of what she’s saying, but because of how long it’s taken for anyone to let her say it without interruption.