Many in One

A former engineer, who began his career with YouTube sketches, Kumar says he has always avoided being boxed in. “When I began my career, I got to play several characters, but when something becomes popular and turns into a franchise, it becomes difficult to shift focus from the same. You end up living that character over the years.”

As he steps into the grey zone, Kumar says the first thing was to accept his character and his many quirks. He jokes that Sameer’s entry among the many characters he has played “could well be announced with the riff from Sholay, which follows Amjad Khan’s Gabbar”.

The first step in his creative process was to make the character believable. “I was totally intrigued with Sameer and his many facets, so much so that I kept asking — does he really do this, did he really do that? Though it’s inspired by real-life events, for a moment I wondered if it was even possible for someone like him to exist. One should totally embrace the personality irrespective of what others may perceive the person to be. It took time to wrap my head around the moral compass of Sameer, who stands by his own convictions irrespective of what others may think,” Kumar says. When Kumar managed to get under the skin of the character, it became easier for him to play it on screen. “Convincing yourself is the biggest challenge. I worked on the nonchalant attitude of his personality,” he says.