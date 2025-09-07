The shape-shifter

There’s a quirky coincidence in Pratik’s recent roles, which he takes as a sign. “My on-screen names have been connected to Lord Vishnu,” he says, “Gandhiji’s name was Mohan, and in Saare Jahan Se Accha, I play Vishnu Kumar. These roles just keep finding me.”

As Vishnu Kumar, a fictional member of RAW’s first cadre under founding chief RN Kao, Pratik was drawn towards the morally ambiguous life of an agent. What intrigued him was the creation of a real spy world that, at its core, was also a deeply human story. “We haven’t explored the complex emotional lives of spies on screen. These are people who live in secrecy, without anyone knowing who they are. They remain loyal only to their country and duty,” he says.

Pratik likes to draw parallels between the life of a secret agent and an artist and says that both are waiting for a big break. “Those who succeed are celebrated. Those who don’t remain unrecognised, even shunned by those closest to them. For spies, the irony is that even when they succeed, their success is not celebrated,” he says.