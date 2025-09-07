The shape-shifter

Pratik Gandhi moves between roles with the ease of a shape-shifter, turning each character into a test of instincts and conviction. Fresh from playing a sharp-witted secret agent in Netflix’s taut espionage thriller Saare Jahan Se Accha, he now steps into what may be the most challenging role of his career—portraying Mahatma Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series Gandhi, based on Ramachandra Guha’s books.
“It’s daunting when you’re portraying someone as revered and extensively chronicled as Gandhi,” Pratik admits. “He has been seen, studied, interpreted by so many. Finding my own path took effort.” The project has become the first Indian series to have its world premiere in the prestigious Primetime programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.
There’s a quirky coincidence in Pratik’s recent roles, which he takes as a sign. “My on-screen names have been connected to Lord Vishnu,” he says, “Gandhiji’s name was Mohan, and in Saare Jahan Se Accha, I play Vishnu Kumar. These roles just keep finding me.”
As Vishnu Kumar, a fictional member of RAW’s first cadre under founding chief RN Kao, Pratik was drawn towards the morally ambiguous life of an agent. What intrigued him was the creation of a real spy world that, at its core, was also a deeply human story. “We haven’t explored the complex emotional lives of spies on screen. These are people who live in secrecy, without anyone knowing who they are. They remain loyal only to their country and duty,” he says.
Pratik likes to draw parallels between the life of a secret agent and an artist and says that both are waiting for a big break. “Those who succeed are celebrated. Those who don’t remain unrecognised, even shunned by those closest to them. For spies, the irony is that even when they succeed, their success is not celebrated,” he says.
His refusal to be boxed in has defined his career. An engineer by training and a fixture on the Gujarati stage, he shot to national fame in 2020 with his pitch-perfect portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. Since then, he has proved his range across genres, from Madgaon Express to Do Aur Do Pyaar, Agni and Phule. For Pratik, there is no distinction between commercial or Indie projects; instead, his process of choosing roles is driven by emotions. “If a film does well, it’s commercial. If it doesn’t, they call it experimental. I never approach work based on these labels,” he says. “If a story lacks both emotion and logic, I can’t do it. The head and the heart need to work together.”
Pratik’s fearlessness to experiment in different genres keeps him going. He admits that in the beginning, there was skepticism, a nagging doubt about whether he was doing things the right way. But it changed. “I was just being instinctive. But now there’s a sense of confidence, and people around me also instill the same, that I should trust my instinct, and that has helped me avoid being caged in a certain template or image,” he says.
Pratik credits theatre for shaping his craft. “On stage, there are two of you—yourself, and the character you’ve created. I keep a check on that character, fine-tuning it all the time. That awareness helps me in front of the camera.”
As the industry leans heavily on AI, Pratik remains wary. “Everything can’t be driven by algorithms. No AI can replicate gut and experience.” His stance remains pragmatic. “It’s like nuclear energy—it can power cities or destroy them. Used correctly, AI can boost productivity and creativity. Misused, it’s dangerous. It’s all about how you handle it,” he says. In an age increasingly dictated by algorithms and trends, Pratik’s commitment to craft and conviction is not just refreshing—it’s necessary.