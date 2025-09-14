OTT review: Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest pulses with swagger, music, and the weight of impossible choices. Starring the ever-charming Denzel Washington as David King, a music label owner, it portrays an episode of a music mogul’s life when everything he cares about is at stake.

David, whose grandson is wrongly kidnapped, wants to preserve his legacy, protect his family, and safeguard his future, all of which are in jeopardy because of the kidnapping. As he is pushed to the edge, he turns to his music idols Stevie Wonder, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin to decide whether he should pay the ransom to rescue his godson.

Known as someone with “the best ears in business”, David has dedicated his life to supporting talented artists. However, when his close friend and right-hand, Paul Christopher (Jeffrey Wright), asks David for $17.5 million, he ponders if he has given too much. This is the same amount of money that will help David gain decisive control of his own record. He is hesitant to pay the ransom and even gets into a fight with Paul. Washington’s performance in these moments particularly shines, bringing his trademark swagger and assuming the form of a man who is so heavy with burden that the actor disappears into the man.