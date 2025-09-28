OTT review | Neighborhood Watch

Two of the most common ways to establish a film’s world are either to introduce the setting and characters before the story unfolds or to drop the audience in the midst of events. Duncan Skiles’ Neighborhood Watch goes for the latter, plunging us into a particular episode in its characters’ lives, leaving their backstories for later. Now, does this approach work well for the film? Yes. Skiles crafts a fairly engaging story with no obvious loopholes. Is it enough? Not exactly.

The story starts with Simon McNally (Jack Quaid) returning to life after being hospitalised for 10 years. Simon suffers from severe mental illness stemming from childhood trauma, and does not trust his mind as it constantly bombards him with negative thoughts, disturbing visuals, and incoherent word salads. But when he witnesses a kidnapping, Simon becomes determined to find the missing girl, even as the world doubts him. By creating insurmountable odds for Simon, the film keeps the audience on edge.

Simon enlists the help of Ed Deerman (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a former campus security guard and a gambling addict whose only reason to help is to feel useful again. With this unlikely pair, we are left wondering as to who is the straight man and who is the tramp. But that uncertainty also propels the story’s thrill.