A mash-up gone wild

A night of chaos, collisions, and course corrections drives BenDavid Grabinski’s Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. The film is a mash-up of several genres—action, comedy, science fiction, romance—yet it does not overwhelm viewers because it knows when to hold back. The film follows a night in the lives of soon-to-retire mob hitman Quick Draw Mike (James Marsden), Alice (Eiza Gonzalez), along with two Nicks—Present Nick and Future Nick (Vince Vaughn)—as they get entangled in Future Nick’s plan to right some wrongs, due to conflicts between Mike, Alice, and Nick.

Two plotlines unfold. One follows the titular four as they try to right some wrongs; the other tracks a group of gangsters trying to do wrongs, rightly. In the second storyline, crime boss Sosa (Keith David) gives a toast at a party for his fresh-out-of-prison son, Jimmy Boy (Jimmy Tatro), and delivers an open threat: an informer among the guests, responsible for his son’s arrest, will be killed. While such a moment is usually played with intensity, a goofy Jimmy, echoing his father, briefly makes it laughable. Even so, Grabinski does not neglect the threat, returning to it with a well-rounded closure. The film is replete with such small touches that add to its nuance.