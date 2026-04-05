Interview |I invested my credibility, not money: Pankaj Tripathi

In an industry that often confuses distance with stature, Pankaj Tripathi remains disarmingly present. Between outdoor shoots, promotional commitments and a calendar that refuses to breathe, he still finds time to speak about Mirzapur, both the film and its upcoming fourth season; about watching his daughter step into the world of acting; and why he takes comfort in the fact that today’s audience can no longer be seduced by marketing spectacle alone.

The talk of the town is obviously Mirzapur, the film. From this film, what is something new that you want to say that hasn’t been said in the previous three seasons?

This film is not a summary of the three seasons. There are still parts of this world and this character that the audience does not know about. That is exactly why we are making the film. There are stories left to tell.

Your character has become iconic over time. Has there been further emotional growth in the film?

Emotionally, I feel he is still where he was. His emotional core has not shifted dramatically. But there is a dimension of him that hasn’t been explored yet in the series. That part will be visible in the film. The power equations evolve. The world may look familiar, but the conflicts and complexities will be different.