Snow, silence, and survival

The documentary resists romanticising nomadic life as something distant or exotic. “It should not be viewed as exotic or exclusionary,” Stanzin insists. “In modern textbooks, there is not a single word about their culture or way of life.”

For Stanzin, the story is also deeply personal. Reflecting on his childhood in the village Gya, he says: “I used to feel that my life was very tough, but now I feel that my sheep, yak, and goats are my classmates. The valleys are my school; the wolf, the snow leopard, and eagles are my friends.” The line quietly reframes hardship as education, and isolation as a form of belonging.

Nomads Under the Stars ultimately asks what happens when a way of life disappears not because it failed, but because the world around it changed too quickly. In listening to the Changpas, the film suggests that what is at stake is not just a community, but entire ways of knowing—and ways of being—that modern life has yet to replace.