Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Movie Review: A finely woven murder mystery that goes beyond the surface

In Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, it happens through a coterie of interesting characters and chaotic conversations. A group of friends arrives at an idyllic cottage to celebrate the wedding anniversary of two of them: Raman (Neil Bhoopalam) and Jayanti (Palomi Ghosh). Everything seems rosy on the surface, but not for too long. There is plenty to read between the lines here, in the chatter that captures the invisible hierarchy amongst them all. Suitably, the investigation began well before the murder was committed. While Sub-Inspector Qureshi (Saurabh Shukla, dependable as ever) arrives with an assistant to investigate the murder, the group already has a silent observer examining the other members, who are harmless and guilty at once. Not everyone is friends with each other. Not everything here is about love and companionship. Not everyone wishes the best for each other — and Chandra (Rajat Kapoor) knows that. The cops are not particularly level-headed either, which only adds to the tension.