His triple strike

From a childhood split between Ranchi and Kerala to a modest start in Chennai’s advertising world, and a long-held dream of assisting Mani Ratnam, everything Suresh Triveni worked towards seems to converge in this one year. It has been intense, exacting, and deeply fulfilling, marked by three significant projects: Daldal as creator, and Subedaar and Maa Behen as director.

His upcoming project, Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, has been years in the making. Triveni began writing it in 2017, soon after Tumhari Sulu, his breakout comedy-drama. This time, he moves into a darker territory. A dysfunctional family anchors the story, but humour remains central. “Maa Behen has humour right in the centre,” he says, adding that screenwriter Pooja Tolani describes it as a “domestic noir.” “It’s a film I can’t wait to show to the world,” he admits.