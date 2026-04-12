Interview |I don’t have to prove myself to anyone: Halle Bailey

You and Rege-Jean have such great chemistry together on screen. How did you go about building that?

It was already there from the start. I’m a huge fan of Rege’s, so it was just amazing to work with him. He is so much fun, professional and supportive. He made it easy for me. We had a blast, and I think that comes across when you see the film.

How would you describe the character you play?

I love Anna as a character. She is independent, impulsive and spontaneous, and she totally believes in herself and her passion for cooking. But when we first meet her, she has lost her job, and so her confidence has taken a knock. For maybe the first time, she is doubting herself, until an opportunity comes around that changes her life in every way.

Do you identify yourself with Anna?

I identify with her as a creative and passionate person, who is going through an emotional time and doubting herself. I think we all go through such moments in life. Feeling like you’re not good enough or that you can’t reach that high is all part of the creative process. That is something I have learned, and it’s a really beautiful part of this story. It just takes Rege’s character to make her see she can do it. We all need someone like that to inspire us sometimes.