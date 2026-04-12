Interview |I don’t have to prove myself to anyone: Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is done explaining herself. At 26, she has learned to tune out the chatter, following the backlash she received after being cast as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid in 2023. In her latest film, You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey swaps ocean waves for rolling Italian hills, stepping into a breezy rom com that celebrates love, self-belief, and second chances. Off-screen, she’s navigating a more complex script—balancing motherhood, fame, and the lingering echoes of public scrutiny with a hard-won confidence.
What made you want to be part of You, Me & Tuscany?
This is the kind of film that I absolutely love. It’s such a fun rom com—a genre I don’t think we see enough of. It’s a film I can watch on the sofa with my sister and some snacks. So to be asked to actually be part of a film like this was a dream come true. And to get to do this with Rege-Jean Page was just the best. It was a dream job for me.
You and Rege-Jean have such great chemistry together on screen. How did you go about building that?
It was already there from the start. I’m a huge fan of Rege’s, so it was just amazing to work with him. He is so much fun, professional and supportive. He made it easy for me. We had a blast, and I think that comes across when you see the film.
How would you describe the character you play?
I love Anna as a character. She is independent, impulsive and spontaneous, and she totally believes in herself and her passion for cooking. But when we first meet her, she has lost her job, and so her confidence has taken a knock. For maybe the first time, she is doubting herself, until an opportunity comes around that changes her life in every way.
Do you identify yourself with Anna?
I identify with her as a creative and passionate person, who is going through an emotional time and doubting herself. I think we all go through such moments in life. Feeling like you’re not good enough or that you can’t reach that high is all part of the creative process. That is something I have learned, and it’s a really beautiful part of this story. It just takes Rege’s character to make her see she can do it. We all need someone like that to inspire us sometimes.
This is a romantic comedy set and filmed in Tuscany. What was the experience of filming in Italy like for you?
It was incredible. Italy is so beautiful. Every day after filming, I just wanted to go out and explore the city. I’m a little bit of a party girl. I like to let my hair down after a day’s filming, so a few of us would go out and enjoy the city.
You have achieved so much in your career as both a singer and an actor. How do you go about choosing your projects?
I’m always looking to do something different—something that excites me. I always want to work with people I can learn from and can bond with. It’s all part of the experience for me.
Out of everything you have done, what do fans want to talk to you about most when they meet you?
I get a lot of The Little Mermaid questions, which I love. A lot of kids and parents come up to me because they love that film, and they watch it on repeat. It makes me so happy that they recognise me as Ariel. It’s been a while since that movie came out, so it feels so special that people still love it.
You have a young child yourself. Is he a The Little Mermaid fan too?
He is. It means so much to me that we can watch and enjoy these experiences together. Sharing experiences like that is one of the things I love about being a parent. We share so much together.
You have suffered some very unfair backlash over your casting as Ariel. How did you navigate through that?
By understanding that it’s not me, it’s them. People make assumptions and even make stuff up. There is nothing I can do about that. It’s a powerful thing when you realise that you don’t have to prove yourself to anybody. You know who you are. That’s all that matters. With The Little Mermaid, I had a lot of people scrutinising me and saying a lot of things on social media. Sometimes, people just project what they are going through on others. They just say these things without thinking. I just don’t take it personally.
How do you sum up your life and career at this point?
I’m happy. I mean, I still have things I’m working on. I’m in therapy, but I’m excited about my life and everything I have going on. I’m counting my blessings and looking forward to the future. And if some people out there don’t want to be a part of it—if they’re not excited about that—then they can go and just live their life.
Finally, what do you hope audiences take away from You, Me & Tuscany?
I hope they take away joy
and that they find a little escapism in it. I hope they go through all kinds of positive emotions around love, hopefulness and joy. I think it’s so special that, as an audience, we can feel that connection and maybe find that safe place. That’s what this film is.