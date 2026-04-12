OTT review | Humint

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, Humint opens on a note of subtle intrigue, but takes its time—perhaps too much—before it finds its footing. The Korean thriller demands patience, especially through its languid first half, weighed down by exposition. While it eventually delivers a satisfying payoff, the film undercuts its own potential with an abrupt pivot—from the subtle pull of a Cold War-style espionage drama to slam-bang, wall-to-wall action.
To give credit where it is due, the film has a cracker of a plot. It follows South Korean intelligence agent Manager Zo (Zo In-sung), his North Korean counterpart Park Geon (Park Jeong-min), and Geon’s former fiancée, Chae Seon-hwa (Shin Se-kyung). When Zo is sent to Russia to dismantle a drug racket tied to a human trafficking ring along the North Korean border, his mission collides with both Geon and Seon-hwa. When the odds are stacked against Seon-hwa, will she choose loyalty towards her handler or love for Geon and their country?
The film takes its time showing the plight of North Korean informants supplying intel to officers in South Korea and how they lure and deal with their drug customers. These scenes set up Zo’s backstory and show the ruthlessness of the North Korean State Security officials in dealing with defectors. However, they also consume a disproportionate chunk of the runtime, often spelling out what could have been implied or more deftly integrated. By the time the film cuts to the chase, showing Zo and his operations in Russia with Seon-hwa, we are almost at the halfway mark, with patience wearing thin. The film’s potent ideas pop at times, like when Zo tries to convince Seon-hwa to share crucial intel, saying that, constitutionally, Korea is one big peninsula and that the South and North borders should not deter her from saving human lives.
What works in the film’s favour is its compelling case for peace and bonhomie, with officers from opposing sides setting aside their differences for a common cause. At a time when global tensions often seep into cinema as hypernationalism, this restraint feels refreshing. There’s also a conscious effort to sidestep familiar action clichés, such as antagonists having poor aim.
Yet, these strengths do not ensure a thrilling ride. The film tends to trade thematic depth for cinematic fireworks. While most of the action is well-executed, it ultimately leaves you dissatisfied because of the amount of nuance that gets underexplored. Even when it comes to the stunts, it appears outlandish when the protagonists casually walk into the drug group’s location and take out all of them with pistols. In the end, Humint benefits from strong performances from its leads and an overarching message about peace and sacrifices.