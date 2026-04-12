OTT review | Humint

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, Humint opens on a note of subtle intrigue, but takes its time—perhaps too much—before it finds its footing. The Korean thriller demands patience, especially through its languid first half, weighed down by exposition. While it eventually delivers a satisfying payoff, the film undercuts its own potential with an abrupt pivot—from the subtle pull of a Cold War-style espionage drama to slam-bang, wall-to-wall action.

To give credit where it is due, the film has a cracker of a plot. It follows South Korean intelligence agent Manager Zo (Zo In-sung), his North Korean counterpart Park Geon (Park Jeong-min), and Geon’s former fiancée, Chae Seon-hwa (Shin Se-kyung). When Zo is sent to Russia to dismantle a drug racket tied to a human trafficking ring along the North Korean border, his mission collides with both Geon and Seon-hwa. When the odds are stacked against Seon-hwa, will she choose loyalty towards her handler or love for Geon and their country?