A method to his magic

Amol Parashar finds himself at an interesting juncture in his career, balancing a range of distinctive projects, including his latest, The Bureaucrat and Gram Chikitsalay Season 2. While Gram Chikitsalay, a comedy-drama, sees him step into the role of a doctor who chooses village life over comfort, The Bureaucrat has him playing a character caught between personal ideals and a flawed system.

For the actor, both choices were instinctive, despite the difference between the characters. “I loved the idea of an idealistic young doctor in Gram Chikitsalay who wants to serve in a village,” he says. What drew him in was not just the character, but what the story represents. “Somewhere along the way, we’ve stopped celebrating honesty and integrity. Stories earlier used to inspire—there was always some sense of morality. I think that still matters,” he reflects.

In contrast, The Bureaucrat allowed him to explore a far more layered space following the character over a decade and tracing his evolution through disillusionment, compromise, and eventual self-realisation. “It’s a much more complex narrative. You’re watching the system through his eyes, and he goes through so many transformations that it almost feels like playing multiple characters in one,” he explains, “He’s not a bad person, but he’s flawed. He believes it’s okay to bend the rules, especially if the outcome feels justified.”