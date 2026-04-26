Interview | It’s good to get nasty sometimes: Sarah Michelle Gellar

Baddie’ is how Sarah Michelle Gellar describes herself, and in her latest film, Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, she leans into this assertion even more, playing the character of Ursula, a daughter of a powerful and deadly family who is mysterious, lethal, and determined to get what she wants. In this conversation, Gellar speaks about her acting process, her years in the industry, and why she doesn’t do pranks anymore.
What made you want to sign up for this Ready Or Not sequel?
I loved the first film. I was a fan, and then, out of the blue, I got a phone call asking if I would meet Matt (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin) and Tyler (Tyler Gillett) for the film. I said yes straight away.
Ready Or Not 2 picks up right where the first film ends. What can you tell us about that?
Well, Samara Weaving has already acted as Grace in the first film. This time, she is with people out to get her in a new, deadly game with my character. What follows is best described as a serious and bloody game of hide-and-seek. It’s drama, it’s comedy, it’s action and horror, and it’s actually also a beautiful love story between two sisters.
I started as a baddie in Swans Crossing and Cruel Intentions. I actually love to play the villain. Everyone knows the villain gets all the best lines and the best costume
What can you tell us about your character?
Ursula is so much fun. She’s pretty mysterious, lethal, and determined to get what she wants, which in this case is Grace. She’s part of a powerful and deadly family.
Part of Ursula’s family is the legendary director David Cronenberg. What was it like having him play your father?
It was an honour and also totally nerve-wracking! Before we started shooting, I was so nervous. The guy is a legend. But he was just so nice and kind. I was constantly asking him for notes, and he was constantly having to remind me that he was there as an actor and not a director. It was the closest I will ever get to being in a David Cronenberg movie.
Is there a certain pressure when it comes to following a film of this scale?
I think that is something that always happens when a film is successful, and there is a want for more and more. But it has been six years since the first film. That’s a long time. It’s time that has been used to meticulously work out how a sequel could work, and even if there should be a sequel at all. This isn’t a sequel for the sake of having a sequel. This is a very clearly thought-out idea that is just brilliant. I know everyone is going to love it so I don’t really feel the pressure in that way.
The action and the gore are intense. How did you prepare for all those stunts?
Ursula is armed with an old vintage pistol most of the time, so a lot of my training was learning how to use that and shoot different weapons. So I did a lot of training with the pistol. It was funny because I have shot pretty much everything else in one role or another over the years. The guy training me couldn’t believe that I even knew how to use a rocket launcher! It’s funny what skills you pick up.
Did you have any apprehension about playing such a nasty character?
No, none at all. The thing is, I have played nasty people before. I started as a baddie in Swans Crossing and Cruel Intentions. I actually love to play the villain. Everyone knows the villain gets all the best lines and the best costume. It’s good to be bad and to get nasty sometimes.
Do you ever find it frustrating that you are still so strongly associated with Buffy, despite the many other characters you have played?
No. I love Buffy as a character, and I have never lost sight of how lucky I am to have played a character that people still love and who still resonates with audiences today. As an actor, that is really all you can hope for.
You were a notorious prankster back in your Buffy days. Do you still like to prank your fellow cast?
No, not anymore. I’m retired from pranking. I have too much else to do these days. But I still like to have fun.
After 40 years in the industry, what dreams and ambitions do you still have to achieve?
I don’t think of the future like that. My one ambition has always been to just be the best version of me, to be grateful, present, and to keep on learning. That’s all I hope to do. Everything else is a bonus.
You are going to be getting your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon. How do you feel about that?
I still can’t believe it. It’s a real pinch-me moment. I think I’m actually going to have a star right near my father-in-law (the late comedian Freddie Prinze), which is really cool.
Finally, why should audiences go and see Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come?
Everyone needs to see it because it’s a wild and exciting ride with a lot of surprises. I don’t want to spoil it by saying any more than that.
No, not anymore. I’m retired from pranking. I have too much else to do these days. But I still like to have fun.
After 40 years in the industry, what dreams and ambitions do you still have to achieve?
I don’t think of the future like that. My one ambition has always been to just be the best version of me, to be grateful, present, and to keep on learning. That’s all I hope to do. Everything else is a bonus.
You are going to be getting your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon. How do you feel about that?
I still can’t believe it. It’s a real pinch-me moment. I think I’m actually going to have a star right near my father-in-law (the late comedian Freddie Prinze), which is really cool.
Finally, why should audiences go and see Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come?
Everyone needs to see it because it’s a wild and exciting ride with a lot of surprises. I don’t want to spoil it by saying any more than that.