Interview | It’s good to get nasty sometimes: Sarah Michelle Gellar

Baddie’ is how Sarah Michelle Gellar describes herself, and in her latest film, Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, she leans into this assertion even more, playing the character of Ursula, a daughter of a powerful and deadly family who is mysterious, lethal, and determined to get what she wants. In this conversation, Gellar speaks about her acting process, her years in the industry, and why she doesn’t do pranks anymore.

What made you want to sign up for this Ready Or Not sequel?

I loved the first film. I was a fan, and then, out of the blue, I got a phone call asking if I would meet Matt (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin) and Tyler (Tyler Gillett) for the film. I said yes straight away.

Ready Or Not 2 picks up right where the first film ends. What can you tell us about that?

Well, Samara Weaving has already acted as Grace in the first film. This time, she is with people out to get her in a new, deadly game with my character. What follows is best described as a serious and bloody game of hide-and-seek. It’s drama, it’s comedy, it’s action and horror, and it’s actually also a beautiful love story between two sisters.