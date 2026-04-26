Swimming against the tide

Adivi Sesh isn’t chasing trends; he’s reacting to them. At a moment when Indian cinema is saturated with spectacle and violence, his latest film, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, pivots deliberately in the opposite direction—towards intimacy, romance, and emotional fracture. The shift isn’t calculated, he insists, but instinctive. “I look at cinema as an audience member first,” he says. “When I did Kshanam, everyone was making love stories, so I did a thriller. With Goodachari, we brought back the spy genre. Now, with all these larger-than-life saviour tropes, I was drawn to the softness of love amidst the barrage of bullets.”

Dacoit follows Hari and Juliet—lovers estranged by betrayal. Hari is imprisoned because of Juliet after she makes a false confession; years later, he escapes, carrying both vengeance and the memory of a life they once imagined together. The film positions itself as a love story first, even as it moves into action. “This is my first love story, and the action is only there to service the romance,” Sesh says.