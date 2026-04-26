Swimming against the tide

Adivi Sesh isn’t chasing trends; he’s reacting to them. At a moment when Indian cinema is saturated with spectacle and violence, his latest film, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, pivots deliberately in the opposite direction—towards intimacy, romance, and emotional fracture. The shift isn’t calculated, he insists, but instinctive. “I look at cinema as an audience member first,” he says. “When I did Kshanam, everyone was making love stories, so I did a thriller. With Goodachari, we brought back the spy genre. Now, with all these larger-than-life saviour tropes, I was drawn to the softness of love amidst the barrage of bullets.”
Dacoit follows Hari and Juliet—lovers estranged by betrayal. Hari is imprisoned because of Juliet after she makes a false confession; years later, he escapes, carrying both vengeance and the memory of a life they once imagined together. The film positions itself as a love story first, even as it moves into action. “This is my first love story, and the action is only there to service the romance,” Sesh says.
For an actor who has recently leaned into contained, internal performances in films like Major and HIT: The Second Case, Hari marks a visible shift. The character is outward, emotionally legible, even charismatic. “That was new for me,” Sesh admits. “This character is expressive, generous—it can be very charismatic if done right.” But the performance hinges less on surface charm and more on contradiction. Hari carries both ache and allure, qualities that have to coexist without tipping into excess. “There’s a duality—pain and charm,” Sesh says. “The idea was to stay expressive without becoming loud, to have that ‘massy’ presence without falling into the usual tropes.”
That recalibration is also a response to the industry’s current excesses. Sesh is blunt about his fatigue with the prevailing tone. “I’ve gotten tired of the overdose of gore,” he says. “I wanted to feel something fragile and delicate.” In Dacoit, violence exists, but as a backdrop rather than a destination. “It’s not a rom-com,” he clarifies. “Think of it like a small flower growing through concrete. Yes, there is violence, but it’s in service of something noble.”
The instinct to shape his own narratives goes back to necessity. As a writer, director, and actor, Sesh began creating roles for himself when the industry didn’t offer the kind of parts he was looking for. “We didn’t know how to get into a situation where the film could rest on my shoulders,” he says. “So the solution became writing my own.” Even now, writing remains functional rather than aspirational. “Acting is my first passion. Writing exists to serve that.”
That clarity has allowed him to move across genres without being locked into a single image—from tightly wound thrillers to espionage dramas, and now to a romance threaded with revenge. He doesn’t dwell on how audiences will read these shifts. “I’m not as analytical,” he says. “It just comes straight from the heart.”
After Dacoit, Sesh returns to the spy universe with G2, expanding the scale of a world he helped shape. But even there, the emphasis is evolving. “We wanted to take it international and national at the same time,” he says. “But also make it personal, rather than just an adventure.”