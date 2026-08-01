Tadviruddha Movie Review: Trauma outweighs crime in this haunting murder mystery

If Suchendra Prasad drives the mystery, Suman Ranganath gives the film its emotional centre. As Mayuri Varma, an agriculture graduate who dreams of an ordinary married life, she slowly realises that the place she calls home has become another prison. Suman brings honesty to Mayuri's thoughts, making every compromise, every silent moment and every difficult decision feel believable. Her final choice is not presented as an act of rebellion alone, but as the only path left for a woman who refuses to lose herself. That honesty makes Mayuri's journey one of the film's biggest strengths.