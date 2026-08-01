Tadviruddha Movie Review: Trauma outweighs crime in this haunting murder mystery

Tadviruddha Movie Review:
A murder mystery usually begins with a body. Tadviruddha begins with a prison. Not one built with walls, but one held together by fear, silence and the weight of expectations.
Director: Vinod J Raj
Cast: Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganath, Vikram Ramaiah, Aishwarya Shetty, and Pooja Gowda
Vinod J Raj, wearing multiple hats as the writer, director, cinematographer, music, and editor, uses an unresolved murder inside the mist-covered JD Kere Estate as the starting point, but this is not just a whodunit. It is about people trapped by trauma, broken identities and lives they no longer recognise.
Set in the 1990s, the film follows retired police officer Anthony (Vikram Ramaiah), who returns to investigate a murder that has remained unsolved for years. His search takes him through fading crime photographs, autopsy reports, skeletal analyses, cassette recordings and forgotten memories. These clues slowly uncover the pain buried beneath the crime.
The film keeps coming back to one idea: "Science will help to a certain extent, but faith stands for long." Vinod never asks the audience to choose between forensic science and folklore. Instead, he uses both to bring out a bigger conflict between logic and belief. The film isn't about ghosts, but the human beings inhabiting this world.
That is what makes Tadviruddha different. The investigation takes its time because the real surprise is not the identity of the killer, but the scars left on every person connected to the crime. The setting brings the period detail. Without mobile phones or instant databases, investigations depend on observation, patience and analogue evidence. Tape recorders, rotary telephones and paper files become part of the investigation itself. The mist-covered JD Kere Estate does the rest. Wrapped in dense foliage and unsettling silence, it stands like a silent witness protecting its own secrets.
There is no doubt that Suchendra Prasad delivers the film's best performance as Bhushan, a man living with a split personality. He never asks for sympathy through dramatic outbursts. Instead, he lets the discomfort settle in quietly, making Bhushan both unpredictable and heartbreaking. His scenes with Vikram Ramaiah's Anthony are among the film's best, while Ramaiah brings an understated presence to the retired officer without turning him into a larger-than-life investigator.
If Suchendra Prasad drives the mystery, Suman Ranganath gives the film its emotional centre. As Mayuri Varma, an agriculture graduate who dreams of an ordinary married life, she slowly realises that the place she calls home has become another prison. Suman brings honesty to Mayuri's thoughts, making every compromise, every silent moment and every difficult decision feel believable. Her final choice is not presented as an act of rebellion alone, but as the only path left for a woman who refuses to lose herself. That honesty makes Mayuri's journey one of the film's biggest strengths.
Through Mayuri, Tadviruddha asks its biggest question: when does patience become another form of imprisonment? Society often teaches women that endurance is a virtue, but the film quietly asks how long someone can live under another person's shadow before forgetting who they are. These questions stay with you.
The background score adds to the loneliness of the estate without pushing the suspense too hard. The screenplay, however, spends a little too much time on the investigation, and a few scenes repeat information instead of moving the story forward. Some supporting characters also deserved more attention.
Even with these shortcomings, Vinod, shouldering many responsibilities, remains clear about what he wants to say. Tadviruddha is not really about finding a killer. It is about guilt, trauma, oppression and the courage it takes to break free. The mystery takes you into JD Kere Estate, but it is the people who stay with you.