Character Certificate

For an actor who has spent over four decades in Indian cinema, Annu Kapoor has little interest in the trappings of stardom. What excites him is something far less glamorous but far more enduring: a well-written character. Fame is incidental, money negotiable, but a compelling role? That’s something he doesn’t compromise with. “We are character artistes,” he says. “Give us a good role and a good film, and everything else will be fine.”

His latest film, Uttar Da Puttar, stays true to that instinct. The offbeat comedy-drama follows a celebrated physics professor, Sai Ram Tuteja, who runs a coaching centre but is paradoxically consumed by astrology, numerology, Vastu and other occult practices. “He is a man full of contradictions,” Kapoor says. “And that’s what I like about this character. His obsession creates problems in his personal life, and the film is about how he overcomes those situations.”

The conflict between scientific reasoning and blind faith forms the film’s central tension, but Kapoor sees it as something more universal: a portrait of the contradictions that define human nature. “The dilemma is the story,” he says. Such contradictions, he believes, are hardly unique to India. “I am not at all superstitious,” he adds. “But every civilisation has had some form of occult science—whether it is Voodoo in Africa, practices in Latin America or traditions in Arabia. It is part of the complexity of the human mind.”

Kapoor has never measured success by the size of a co-star or the scale of a production. “I have never thought whether there is a big star or a small star,” he says. “I am a powerful artiste within myself.” That confidence, he insists, comes not from ego but from craft. “I don’t have anything other than my skills, my potential and my talent.” The role that he plays in Uttar Da Puttar is another reminder of the kind of films Kapoor has gravitated towards throughout his career.