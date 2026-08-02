Interview: ‘I Want to Create a Space For Young Vikrants’: Vikrant Massey

Repetition has never been Vikrant Massey’s calling card. From the chilling menace of Sector 36 and the layered romance of Phir Aayee Hasseen Dillruba to the resilience of 12th Fail, his filmography is exactly the opposite of formula. Now, he is adding another chapter to that journey by turning producer with Netflix’s Musafir Café, in which he also acts. In this conversation, Massey speaks about the responsibility that comes with recognition, and why creativity transcends gender and identity.

What is it like to produce a film and act in it?

It is easy to be a producer when your writer is Sharanya Rajgopal, because you don’t have to worry about that particular domain and you can concentrate on your acting. I gave Sharanya all the responsibilities.

Any particular reason you felt that this project is the right one to become a producer?

It felt the right fit. You’re extremely protective about your career because every project demands months of your life. So the writing has to be exceptional. I trusted Sharanya and collaborator Vijay Subramaniam, who made the partnership effortless.

You have worked with many women filmmakers. What has been your experience?

I have been lucky. Be it Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Konkana Sen Sharma, or Meghna Gulzar. Creativity transcends gender. And as a creative person, I cannot differentiate between male and female filmmakers. However, women bring remarkable sensitivity to emotional narratives.