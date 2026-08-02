OTT Review: A Slice Without Much Life

Amazon Prime Video’s latest slice-of-life series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, has its moments but ultimately lacks life. The seven-episode comedy-drama follows a dysfunctional government school where a laid-back principal and a group of teachers struggle to keep the institution afloat while dealing with notorious students, bureaucratic hurdles, limited resources and the everyday chaos of school life.

The story begins with principal, Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Kay Kay Menon. Tripathi gets an opportunity to fulfil his dream of visiting Cambridge University, but to make that happen, his school must secure a place among Delhi’s top 10 schools. What follows next is a predictable trajectory: teachers tackle challenges such as convincing parents to send children for extra classes, preventing school dropouts caused by child labour, navigating bureaucratic obstacles, and even dealing with a melodramatic subplot around substance abuse. However, these plot points never come together cohesively, while the slice-of-life humour rarely lands.

Delivering a performance that departs from his usually intense roles, Menon’s understated comic timing anchors the show. However, even his character lacks emotional depth. Supporting roles by Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, and Deven Bhojani each get moments that add personality to the story. Yet, the ensemble often feels forced, with little chemistry to strengthen the narrative. The child actors, too, struggle to bring the spontaneity and humour needed to make the classroom scenes memorable.