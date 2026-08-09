Buried in its own ashes

Streaming on JioHotstar, NatGeo’s three-part docudrama Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston, created by Kevin R Wright, arrives with impeccable credentials. It boasts a compelling historical subject, lavish production, cutting-edge archaeology, and one of Britain’s most charismatic actors at its centre. It clearly wants to reinvent the story of Pompeii for a modern audience by blending documentary, drama, and immersive storytelling.

Instead, it becomes an oddly self-important spectacle that mistakes solemnity for substance. For a series about one of history’s most extraordinary catastrophes, it is astonishingly dull. Worse, it is relentlessly cringe. Everything about Pompeii: Out of Time is dialled up to eleven. Every line is delivered with earth-shattering importance. Every lingering pause seems convinced it is profound. Every dramatic recreation strains so hard for emotional resonance that it often tips into parody. There are scenes that are clearly intended to move viewers but instead provoke unintentional laughter. The dialogue is painfully earnest, and the script confuses grandiosity with depth. Watching it often feels like sitting through an expensive museum installation whose audio guide desperately wants to win an Emmy.