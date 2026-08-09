Buried in its own ashes

Streaming on JioHotstar, NatGeo’s three-part docudrama Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston, created by Kevin R Wright, arrives with impeccable credentials. It boasts a compelling historical subject, lavish production, cutting-edge archaeology, and one of Britain’s most charismatic actors at its centre. It clearly wants to reinvent the story of Pompeii for a modern audience by blending documentary, drama, and immersive storytelling.
Instead, it becomes an oddly self-important spectacle that mistakes solemnity for substance. For a series about one of history’s most extraordinary catastrophes, it is astonishingly dull. Worse, it is relentlessly cringe. Everything about Pompeii: Out of Time is dialled up to eleven. Every line is delivered with earth-shattering importance. Every lingering pause seems convinced it is profound. Every dramatic recreation strains so hard for emotional resonance that it often tips into parody. There are scenes that are clearly intended to move viewers but instead provoke unintentional laughter. The dialogue is painfully earnest, and the script confuses grandiosity with depth. Watching it often feels like sitting through an expensive museum installation whose audio guide desperately wants to win an Emmy.
The biggest casualty of this misplaced ambition is Tom Hiddleston. Few actors inhabit morally ambiguous characters with as much elegance as Hiddleston. His greatest strength has always been playing characters who occupy the moral grey zone. This simply isn’t his forte. Here, Hiddleston is stripped of everything that makes him compelling. Instead of ambiguity, he is asked to project endless reverence. Instead of wit, he delivers page after page of portentous narration. Hiddleston remains, as always, immensely watchable—few actors possess his effortless screen presence—but even he cannot inject life into dialogue that feels embalmed before it is spoken.
Visually, the series seldom disappoints. The digital recreations of Pompeii are impressive, the archaeological reconstructions are meticulous, and the eruption itself is staged with sufficient scale and technical polish. But spectacular visuals cannot compensate for storytelling that continually collapses under the weight of its own self-importance.
The irony is impossible to ignore. Ancient Pompeii offers everything a storyteller could want—political intrigue, commerce, vanity, love, class divisions, and the fragility of ordinary life in the face of unimaginable disaster. Yet Pompeii: Out of Time somehow manages to flatten this endlessly fascinating civilisation into a succession of reverential monologues and melodramatic recreations.
For a series obsessed with the passage of time, Pompeii: Out of Time commits television’s gravest sin: it makes viewers acutely aware of every passing minute. By the time Mount Vesuvius finally erupts, it feels less like the dramatic climax than a merciful conclusion. Some ruins are fascinating. This one is simply best left buried.