I have never felt like I was one thing: Anne Hathaway

After a brief spell away from the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is back with some of the most anticipated films of this year, including The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Reuniting with the filmmaker for the first time since Interstellar, the Oscar-winning actor steps into the role of Queen Penelope in his sweeping adaptation of Homer’s epic. In this conversation, Hathaway reflects on waiting 12 years for Nolan’s call, the sheer scale of the production, and why motherhood now comes before every other title.
You play Tom Holland’s mother in The Odyssey. What was it like stepping into that dynamic with him?
Great. I loved everything about working with Tom. I feel like we really hit it off from day one. We just seemed to have so much in common. We both love films, sports, and family life. It was almost ridiculous how much we had in common. And then with the script being so good and with Christopher Nolan guiding us, it was just the best experience.
The Odyssey marks the third time you have worked with Nolan. What is it that you admire about him?
Everything. I was so lucky to get to work with Chris on The Dark Knight Rises and then again on Interstellar, but then I didn’t get another call for 12 years! I have to admit, part of me was wondering, did I do something wrong? (Laughs). There was actually a moment where he made a film with an actress who was kind of my age, and (Chris’s wife and producing partner) Emma called to say, “Just so you know, he doesn’t want an American for this part.” So they were kind of caretaking for me, from a distance. So when I got the callback, I was so overjoyed.
What was it like being on the sets?
Truly epic. I have been on Nolan sets before, but nothing could prepare me for this. I’m not sure there has been anything done quite on this scale. It’s just incredible.
What is your take on Queen Penelope’s love for Odysseus?
It’s something we talked about a lot. Penelope and Odysseus lived in a time of arranged marriages, through politics rather than love, but as a couple they really did have a soul connection. They loved each other in quite a modern way. They were a true partnership because they were stronger together. That was something Chris really brought to the character in his incredible script.
What would you say makes Chris a director you always want to work with?
It’s just the way he works and the way he is. I have worked with many wonderful directors, but to be on a Chris Nolan set is something else. The way he is and the way he works with his team makes you want to do everything you possibly can. It’s like being part of a wonderful community of people who are all trying to do the same thing.
Was there a moment that stands out for you while working on all those sets?
There were too many. Every day was another incredible moment. Climbing a mountain to work every day is something I will never forget. One moment that really stands out for me now, watching the film, is the Cyclops scene. Bill Irwin (mime artist and actor) did such an incredible job.
Did you really climb a mountain for this?
I was on the top of the mountain, but I think because of my costume and how long it took, I was lucky enough to be given a helicopter ride to work each morning.
What is it like being back in the spotlight after a while?
It’s exciting, but it’s not like I planned it this way. The five films are the proceeds of more than three years of work. It just so happens they are all out this year. Years ago, I would probably have been pretty stressed about that, but now I’m not. It’s fun to be here talking about films that I am so proud of.
You are busy as both an actor and a producer. Which role do you prefer?
Right now, I’m a mother first, but I enjoy being many different things at different moments. I have never just felt like I was one thing. I love being all things.
How do you find the experience of seeing yourself in IMAX?
Pretty tough. It’s always weird. I do always watch what I’ve done. I think you have to, partly to see the amazing work everyone has done but also to make sure that I’m not terrible. That’s always my biggest fear.