I have never felt like I was one thing: Anne Hathaway

After a brief spell away from the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is back with some of the most anticipated films of this year, including The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Reuniting with the filmmaker for the first time since Interstellar, the Oscar-winning actor steps into the role of Queen Penelope in his sweeping adaptation of Homer’s epic. In this conversation, Hathaway reflects on waiting 12 years for Nolan’s call, the sheer scale of the production, and why motherhood now comes before every other title.

You play Tom Holland’s mother in The Odyssey. What was it like stepping into that dynamic with him?

Great. I loved everything about working with Tom. I feel like we really hit it off from day one. We just seemed to have so much in common. We both love films, sports, and family life. It was almost ridiculous how much we had in common. And then with the script being so good and with Christopher Nolan guiding us, it was just the best experience.

The Odyssey marks the third time you have worked with Nolan. What is it that you admire about him?

Everything. I was so lucky to get to work with Chris on The Dark Knight Rises and then again on Interstellar, but then I didn’t get another call for 12 years! I have to admit, part of me was wondering, did I do something wrong? (Laughs). There was actually a moment where he made a film with an actress who was kind of my age, and (Chris’s wife and producing partner) Emma called to say, “Just so you know, he doesn’t want an American for this part.” So they were kind of caretaking for me, from a distance. So when I got the callback, I was so overjoyed.