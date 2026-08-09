Inside outside

The trend is moving away from perfectly styled corners, says Deepika Khosla, founder of ByTheLeaf. She recommends mixing plants of varying heights and leaf shapes to create a more relaxed composition. “Trailing plants such as pothos and philodendrons can add softness to shelves, while earthy and muted planters help blend greenery into the overall décor,” she says. “The goal is to have a few untamed corners that make the house look alive.”

Beyond aesthetics, designers are increasingly treating greenery as part of a home’s wellness narrative. Whether it’s a sculptural olive tree anchoring a living room, cascading vines softening shelving or herb gardens spilling onto balconies, plants are being used to create spaces that feel restorative, lived-in and effortlessly luxurious. The emphasis is on thoughtful curation rather than abundance, allowing every element to breathe.

For Vandana Dhawan Saxena, founder and design principal of Studio IV Designs, greenery should be integrated from the very beginning of a project. “Create clusters of tall, medium and low-height plants near window corners or naturally lit corners, while carrying the same planting palette into balconies, terraces, or spaces just beyond the glazing,” she says. Her project, Oak House, in Sitla, Uttarakhand, exemplifies this approach, with terraces, native planting and creepers dissolving the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Even compact city homes, she adds, can recreate the effect with curated arrangements of bonsai, rocks and weathered artefacts.