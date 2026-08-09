Inside outside

The monsoon transforms more than just the landscape. As gardens burst into life and the world turns greener, the season is inspiring a quieter shift indoors. Today’s most sophisticated homes are embracing biophilic design—not by filling rooms with plants, but by layering curated greenery, natural materials and light-filled spaces that foster a deeper connection with nature. “It’s not about turning your home into an indoor jungle,” says Minnie Bhatt, founder of Minnie Bhatt Design. “Start with greenery that suits your space. You don’t need to fill every corner with plants to bring nature indoors.”
For Bhatt, plants should complement a home’s natural light and humidity rather than serve as decorative afterthoughts. Pairing them with wood, cane, linen, cotton and stone adds warmth and texture, while maximising daylight ensures interiors feel fresh even through grey monsoon days.
The trend is moving away from perfectly styled corners, says Deepika Khosla, founder of ByTheLeaf. She recommends mixing plants of varying heights and leaf shapes to create a more relaxed composition. “Trailing plants such as pothos and philodendrons can add softness to shelves, while earthy and muted planters help blend greenery into the overall décor,” she says. “The goal is to have a few untamed corners that make the house look alive.”
Beyond aesthetics, designers are increasingly treating greenery as part of a home’s wellness narrative. Whether it’s a sculptural olive tree anchoring a living room, cascading vines softening shelving or herb gardens spilling onto balconies, plants are being used to create spaces that feel restorative, lived-in and effortlessly luxurious. The emphasis is on thoughtful curation rather than abundance, allowing every element to breathe.
For Vandana Dhawan Saxena, founder and design principal of Studio IV Designs, greenery should be integrated from the very beginning of a project. “Create clusters of tall, medium and low-height plants near window corners or naturally lit corners, while carrying the same planting palette into balconies, terraces, or spaces just beyond the glazing,” she says. Her project, Oak House, in Sitla, Uttarakhand, exemplifies this approach, with terraces, native planting and creepers dissolving the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Even compact city homes, she adds, can recreate the effect with curated arrangements of bonsai, rocks and weathered artefacts.
For Neha Kataria, interior designer at LA Archplan and creative director at The Right Address, nature-led design extends beyond plants. “We often think of the home as a refuge that shields us from the outside world. A space defined by closed curtains, controlled lighting and carefully regulated environments,” she says. “But I believe the most meaningful interiors do the opposite. They invite nature into our everyday lives.”
Ventilation, filtered daylight, tactile materials and layered lighting all contribute to homes that feel calm, elegant and responsive to their surroundings. As wellness-driven luxury continues to shape residential design, biophilic interiors are evolving from a trend into a timeless way of living—bringing the outdoors in with restraint, sophistication and ease.