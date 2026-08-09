On a serious note

For an actor whose career has largely been defined by comedy, Shreyas Talpade found himself navigating unfamiliar emotional territory while working on The India Story. The film, which focuses on food adulteration, excessive pesticide use and the public health crisis, changed more than his understanding of the subject. It changed his habits.
The research left him so unsettled that he cut back on milk and paneer after the shoot. “I realised that the milk we drink, the paneer we buy and so many other food items are often adulterated. It stayed with me,” he says. “It’s simple mathematics—the demand is huge, and the supply is limited. Today everyone claims to sell organic food, but do we really question where it comes from? Most of us only trust the label.”
Those unsettling questions lie at the heart of The India Story. Talpade plays ex-army officer Major Yogesh Patil, who takes on a powerful pesticide conglomerate after losing his young daughter to cancer. Teaming up with a determined lawyer, he sets out to expose the nexus of chemical corruption in agriculture. While the story is fictional, Talpade believes the fears it explores are all too real. “Human beings often realise the importance of an issue only after facing its consequences. As actors, we can only present the story. Whether people decide to change is entirely their choice.”
Talpade believes that serious roles have always offered him a different kind of creative fulfilment. “Comedy has given me tremendous love. But if I only did comedy, I would eventually get bored. I became an actor because I wanted to live different lives through different characters. Serious roles allow me to explore emotions that I otherwise never would.”
For Talpade, The India Story proved difficult to leave behind once filming ended. Playing a father fighting for his daughter struck an especially personal chord, given that Talpade is the father of an eight-year-old girl. “There are some films that take a part of you with them,” he says. “Normally, I leave my work behind, but this film stayed with me. There were moments when I couldn’t separate the character from myself. ”
Beyond acting, Talpade has also embraced producing, a role he credits to filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who inspired him to pursue it. “Producing teaches you every aspect of cinema—from choosing the story and casting to post-production and release. It is stressful because money is involved, but it is also incredibly satisfying because you understand the entire process of filmmaking.” He is equally generous in his praise for Chetan DK, the director of the film. “His honesty gave me confidence. He admitted he was making his debut, but his sincerity mattered.”
Like many actors, Talpade sees OTT platforms as an opportunity rather than a threat. While he welcomes the creative freedom, he believes it should be exercised with restraint. “OTT has allowed filmmakers to experiment. But we need more stories that families can watch together.”
At 50, Talpade continues to bring the same infectious energy that has defined his career. He credits disciplined eating, regular exercise and good genes for keeping him fit. “I eat on time and follow a controlled and healthy diet,” he says. This is perhaps what he also wants from the film, prompting audiences to question what ends up on their plates long after the credits roll.