On a serious note

Those unsettling questions lie at the heart of The India Story. Talpade plays ex-army officer Major Yogesh Patil, who takes on a powerful pesticide conglomerate after losing his young daughter to cancer. Teaming up with a determined lawyer, he sets out to expose the nexus of chemical corruption in agriculture. While the story is fictional, Talpade believes the fears it explores are all too real. “Human beings often realise the importance of an issue only after facing its consequences. As actors, we can only present the story. Whether people decide to change is entirely their choice.”

Talpade believes that serious roles have always offered him a different kind of creative fulfilment. “Comedy has given me tremendous love. But if I only did comedy, I would eventually get bored. I became an actor because I wanted to live different lives through different characters. Serious roles allow me to explore emotions that I otherwise never would.”

For Talpade, The India Story proved difficult to leave behind once filming ended. Playing a father fighting for his daughter struck an especially personal chord, given that Talpade is the father of an eight-year-old girl. “There are some films that take a part of you with them,” he says. “Normally, I leave my work behind, but this film stayed with me. There were moments when I couldn’t separate the character from myself. ”