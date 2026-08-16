Back in the same frame

Partition period films are always emotional, but what new are you bringing to the table this time?

We have tried to make something different. Raj had narrated the story of Batwaara in 2010 and we had been trying to make this film since then. Raj has always tried his best to bring out some issues and I am sure you will all appreciate this film too.

When we think of cross-border stories, how important is it to you that the messaging remains objective, neutral, and humanised?

We are not trying to neutralise anything. We are just bringing a story to the screen. When you watch the film, you will see a journey, realise what Partition was all about, and make up your own mind about it. I am sure you will all come out satisfied and emotional after watching the film.

Will the people across the border appreciate it too?

We have not thought about it. We have only made an emotional film with a great story.