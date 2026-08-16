Back in the same frame

Partition period films are always emotional, but what new are you bringing to the table this time?
We have tried to make something different. Raj had narrated the story of Batwaara in 2010 and we had been trying to make this film since then. Raj has always tried his best to bring out some issues and I am sure you will all appreciate this film too.
When we think of cross-border stories, how important is it to you that the messaging remains objective, neutral, and humanised?
We are not trying to neutralise anything. We are just bringing a story to the screen. When you watch the film, you will see a journey, realise what Partition was all about, and make up your own mind about it. I am sure you will all come out satisfied and emotional after watching the film.
Will the people across the border appreciate it too?
We have not thought about it. We have only made an emotional film with a great story.
You have started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan recently. How has the experience been?
Yes, I have just started shooting. I loved the trailer so far, even though I was not seen in it because I joined the team later. I hope I will be seen in the next one perhaps. It’s been an interesting shoot. I have loved all the VFX they have done.
We heard that there was a fall out between you and Raj Kumar Santoshi earlier?
There was nothing like that. We both have been trying to do projects together since 2000 but nothing worked. We wanted to do Asoka, Prithviraj Chauhan and many more subjects but nothing worked for us. Producers felt that we were not saleable. Gadar became a hit so we decided to go ahead with this subject.
What was your father’s reaction when he heard about the subject?
Yes, he watched the film and felt emotional. Since I grew up in a joint family, I had heard many stories of the partition. My grandparents were also affected and they used to narrate so many stories.
When your son Karan was seen in the trailer we could hear whistles and claps, how do you feel about it?
I feel proud as a father. It was an emotional moment for me. Karan had done two films earlier but they didn’t do well. So when he is being appreciated and loved, it’s an amazing and inspiring moment for an actor.
I think he has improved a lot over the years. He has grown and is experienced now. I’m happy. He has performed well, and I am sure that everybody will have something nice to say about him.
What prompted you to accept the film after such a long gap?
I didn’t want to do films as I wanted to be with my family. But I heard it was a period film and that got me excited. It was Aamir who insisted that I hear the script. When I heard the script, I romanticised the period, the food and the costumes. I was very curious. During the shoot, I would ask director Raj ji, “What am I supposed to do today?”, and he would instruct me to cook. The next day, he would ask me to sweep or stitch clothes. He said that the only career women of that time had was to take care of family, and that was my role. It was only when I went back home that I realised I was so grateful that I was born in this era. When you look back, you realise that there was a lot of resilience and pain that people had.
We have seen you on the cricket field but not in films. After all these years, did you miss facing the camera?
I didn’t miss doing films. I was enjoying being busy with my personal life. Though I have done so many films and had a great career, the greatest milestone was being with my family. That’s why I could resonate with this character in this film.
How was it facing the camera after so long?
For me, Sunny was my saviour. I had never worked with Rajkumar Santoshi, but I wanted to. On day one, he tortured me by giving me the most difficult scene. I was shaking and looking at Sunny, wondering how I would do the scene. He told me to not worry and be calm. He’s the most wonderful, big-hearted, kind and good human being.
After so many years, what changes did you see in Sunny as an actor?
It would be unfair to say that there were changes, and thank God there were no changes in him. He still brings delicious food and remains calm on set. I have never done a scene with him where he loses it.
Do you see yourself working in OTT?
I don’t want to do any series. I am not interested as it takes a long time. I have two little children and I want to spend time with them. Anything that excites me I would love to do. I am grateful that I have a cool husband who is okay with me going off for two months on a shoot. Many people work because they don’t have a choice. But if you work when you have the choices then you should make the right choices. Right now my choice is not to be away from my children till they grow up.
You live in America and have two children. How do you plan to groom them so that they stay connected to Indian culture?
They will be brought up with half-American and half-Indian values. Children spend more time with their mothers and hence will adapt to my Indian culture. I would like them to take the best values from both cultures. I can inculcate these values in them now, but once they grow up, it will be their choice. Beyond that, I don’t want to control them.