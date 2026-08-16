Crossing her finish line

Patel, meanwhile, is doing much more than sitting in the director’s chair. He stars in the film and is also one of its producers, making him a constant presence on both sides of the camera. For Sengupta, watching him juggle these roles was part of the fun. “He wears so many hats,” she says. “I’ve had the pleasure of not just being directed by him, but also partnering with him in several scenes. I don’t know if I enjoyed him as a co-actor more or as a director more—I think it’s both!”

What stayed with her most, however, was his enthusiasm for the project. “It was interesting to see him with the cast. We were lucky to imbibe his level of passion.”

For an actor who has recently stepped into the international spotlight, working on a film backed by A24 also offered a glimpse into a different filmmaking culture. “The kind of faith and belief that they put in the director is definitely unusual. You don’t always get to see that.”