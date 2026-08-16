Operation Safed Sagar revisits Kargil with humanised Air Force heroes and patriotism

At a time when hyper-nationalistic films like Dhurandhar and Gadar 2 dominate the conversation around war and patriotism, Netflix’s new military drama Operation Safed Sagar offers a refreshing change of tone. The six-episode series, based on true events surrounding the 1999 Kargil War, revisits the Indian Air Force’s role in the conflict. Directed by Oni Sen, the series moves away from excessive action and jingoism, instead focusing on the drill, diplomacy and drama that precedes a war.
The story is centred on the Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force, involved in aerial operations during the Kargil conflict. While the war is largely remembered for the battles fought by the Indian Army, the series turns its attention to the lesser-discussed contribution of the Air Force. It follows the pilots as they navigate difficult terrain, operational limitations, strategic decisions and their own personal lives. More importantly, the show humanises the Air Force pilots beyond their uniform and duty. This comes through in the small conflicts, arguments and personal struggles that these pilots face away from the battlefield.
Actor Siddharth plays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, a veteran fighter pilot who joins the Golden Arrows as a flight commander, and brings conviction to the role. Jimmy Shergill is Wing Commander BS Dhanoa, the squadron commander responsible for leading the pilots. Flying Officer RS Dhaliwal, played by Abhay Sharma, is one of the younger and more daring pilots in the squadron. The ensemble also features Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain and Vinay Pathak.
The performances, especially Siddharth’s, stand out. Pathak, who plays Nawaz Sharif, is convincing too, although his character lacks depth. The show dwells heavily on Sharif’s attempts to build better relations with India’s then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, only to portray him as being betrayed by his own military. In doing so, however, the series somewhat dilutes the conflict between military chief Pervez Musharraf and Sharif, presenting the latter almost gullible.
The series is at its strongest when it focuses on the military tactics and diplomacy that precede the war. The use of actual footage from events surrounding the Kargil conflict lends the narrative authenticity and keeps the viewer invested.
By shifting the focus from chest-thumping patriotism to the people and decisions behind the mission, Operation Safed Sagar series gives the Kargil story a perspective that needs attention, especially in today’s time.