Operation Safed Sagar revisits Kargil with humanised Air Force heroes and patriotism

At a time when hyper-nationalistic films like Dhurandhar and Gadar 2 dominate the conversation around war and patriotism, Netflix’s new military drama Operation Safed Sagar offers a refreshing change of tone. The six-episode series, based on true events surrounding the 1999 Kargil War, revisits the Indian Air Force’s role in the conflict. Directed by Oni Sen, the series moves away from excessive action and jingoism, instead focusing on the drill, diplomacy and drama that precedes a war.

The story is centred on the Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force, involved in aerial operations during the Kargil conflict. While the war is largely remembered for the battles fought by the Indian Army, the series turns its attention to the lesser-discussed contribution of the Air Force. It follows the pilots as they navigate difficult terrain, operational limitations, strategic decisions and their own personal lives. More importantly, the show humanises the Air Force pilots beyond their uniform and duty. This comes through in the small conflicts, arguments and personal struggles that these pilots face away from the battlefield.