Borders and Belonging

For years, artist Arpana Caur shared books by her mother, celebrated Punjabi writer Ajeet Cour, with filmmaker Gurvinder Singh. What began as a personal exchange gradually led to an idea: to bring Ajeet’s stories to the screen. The result is Rehmat, Gurvinder’s latest feature and the only Indian film selected for the Main Competition at the Locarno Film Festival.

Based on three interconnected stories by Ajeet, the film is set in present-day Punjab, where grief, displacement and compassion shape the lives of ordinary people. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Rehmat brings stories written across several decades into the present, allowing contemporary Punjab to become an integral part of the narrative. “Cour’s stories span several decades, beginning in the post-Partition period,” says Singh. “They explored themes connected to Punjab’s social and political trajectory over the years.” This gave him the freedom to choose the stories he wanted to adapt. “What could connect them thematically, structurally and as a narrative was the key consideration in what I eventually chose,” he says.