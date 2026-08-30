If I’m playing a hero, I would like to be a real one: Siddharth

For Siddharth, portraying a real-life hero like Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja meant resisting the temptation to turn him into a larger-than-life figure. In Operation Safed Sagar, which revisits the Indian Air Force role in the Kargil War, he sought to bring out the humanity behind Ahuja’s heroism. In this conversation, he talks about the responsibility of playing a real-life martyr, the importance of authenticity in telling war stories, and what it feels like to act in an adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s Unaccustomed Earth.

Operation Safed Sagar has struck a chord with its tone and tenor. Were you anticipating the kind of reaction it has received.

From the day I read it, I knew Operation Safed Sagar was a special project. All we had hoped and dreamt of came true. But having said that, I believe in what’s in the Gita: you don’t do things for the end result. You do it for the process.

And for me, the truth of this project is one person, and that’s Alka Ahuja ma’am, Ajay Ahuja’s wife. When I agreed to do the project, I only asked one major question: Did she give us permission to do this? Because it’s one thing to talk about a martyr, the military history and his exploits, with the permission of the Indian Air Force. The other thing is to tell the story of a person who is still very much a part of the day-to-day life of another human being, who is there forever. The review she has given me, which I will always cherish, is what I think is the reaction that I did this for.