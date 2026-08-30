The Boeing breakdown

Kennedy is at her most effective when she allows the testimony of Boeing’s own workers to carry the weight of the argument. The film points to allegations of damaged parts being used, tests being falsified and production schedules being hurried, while suggesting that such lapses were not always hidden from the management. In one sequence, anonymous workers filmed with a hidden camera say they would not fly on a Boeing aircraft themselves, even if they were offered a free luxury holiday.

For a film dealing with an intensely technical subject, Kennedy avoids drowning the viewer in engineering jargon, instead using testimony, documents and visual evidence to explain how seemingly small compromises can become matters of life and death. One of the documentary’s most affecting sequences revisits the 2024 Alaska Airlines incident. Kennedy combines footage from the flight with passengers’ texts to their families, transforming a manufacturing failure into something immediate and frightening. Over its 93-minute runtime, Freefall assembles a wide range of voices—reporters, politicians, workers and people affected by Boeing’s failures—alongside personal photographs, internal emails, hidden-camera footage, suicide notes. The documentary does not merely recount a series of Boeing’s crises; it shows how they can look from the other side of the corporate wall, where employees tasked with protecting quality find themselves fighting the very organisation they work for. The result is an unnerving portrait of what happens when accountability becomes less a corporate principle than a word employees have to fight to keep alive.