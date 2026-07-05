Interview | I’m nothing like Guddu Pandit: Ali Fazal

Raakh is set in 1978, and you play a sub-inspector. What was it like to immerse yourself in a character in that period of time?

It was challenging, but we had a lovely team. If I talk about my character, Jay Prakash, there were a few things for me to understand about him: is he a smoker, why is he doing what he is doing, and all the other things that had to be correct as per the period. And of course, the uniform—we had ample trials on that, and had to be sure of how a police officer was in those days. This is also a story of a very common man who’s just come up on merit. He studied for it, and he got into the system, and then he is fighting those layers of society, of the status that he belongs to. It was also important to keep in mind that there’s another kind of chaos on the other side of the story, because my character is not somebody who’s verbose, and it’s not all spelled out in each dialogue.

Also, the fact that he is a Dalit cop trying to prove his competence in a system which was never built for him. It was also a time when the caste conversations were not as loud as they are now.

I think it is still, in many ways, stifling for a lot of marginalised communities. I had to be respectful of the time and of that name. The whole show is a dramatised version of the Billa Ranga case. They had to do it because we had no information about the criminals, so they had to create a story and turn the show into a study of criminal psychology. On the other side is my character, Jay Prakash. It’s a study of the claustrophobia of this simple man in a uniform, who is always going to be stuck in a system. He is also larger than life, trying to shy away from his place in society. It’s like trying not to be seen and be seen at the same time. So it’s a battle. I was interested in seeing a cop who is also an introvert, and doesn’t get violent or angry, but has been educated and wants to use it the right way.

You are a father now. Has that also changed you somewhere as a person?

Yes, I have a new outlook on time. I did respect time, but now I’m grateful for it because each hour, each minute I get, I want to spend with my daughter and family. It is so enriching. You are parenting, and you were parented once, because as actors, we’re also kids; there’s a part of us that doesn’t grow up. It works in our favour because we have to be open to every experience, like a 6-year-old would be, probably.