The ghosts we inherit

Her hope is that viewers leave asking themselves a difficult question: What ghosts am I carrying? “It is easy to recognise prejudice in someone else. It is much harder to recognise it in ourselves.” Years spent working with street children, women and marginalised communities convinced her that “some of the greatest horrors are not supernatural—they are created by human beings.” Among them, caste discrimination continues to haunt her most. “To be treated as though your very presence contaminates others is a terrible form of dehumanisation.”

Her next dream project would examine caste through the same language of horror, inspired by stories of honour killings over inter-caste relationships. Instead of revenge, her imagined story would begin with a daughter’s ghost returning to ask her mother: “What ghost do you carry that even your love for me was not enough?”

“The real monster is rarely the person,” Narula says. “It is the inherited belief, the fear, the prejudice that has possessed them for generations.” Alongside those ambitions, her next film as a producer is already underway. Tasme, a children’s feature directed by Vinay Thakur, is currently being shot in Chandigarh. If Haunted Heritage is any indication, Narula’s cinema will continue to use ghosts to illuminate the invisible prejudices that shape the human condition.