Interview | ‘Shooting for Enola felt like vlogging’: Millie Bobby Brown

If Eleven and Enola share one thing, it’s Millie Bobby Brown’s knack for making young heroines impossible to forget. Having bid farewell to Stranger Things, the 22-year-old actress returns as the spirited young detective in Enola Holmes 3, taking the sleuth out of Victorian London and into the sun-drenched streets of Malta. In this conversation, Brown talks about producing the franchise, why she enjoys action scenes more than dance ones, and how she wants to continue the legacy of Emma Watson to inspire young girls.

How excited are you to bring Enola Holmes back for a third adventure, and did you always plan on doing another film?

I’m very excited. I loved doing the first two, but I just felt like there was so much more to tell and discover. The first film was about finding out who Enola is. In the second, we got to indulge in her cases, and in this one she is evolving. She has grown up, and she is showing what young women are capable of.

How much did you enjoy filming in Malta?

It was just amazing. We got to live and work there for two months, which was just the best experience. It’s such a colourful, unique and really cool place. I know the audience is going to enjoy seeing these characters taken out of London and into such different surroundings.