Playing his trump card

Hindi cinema, he argues, has become too preoccupied with emulating Hollywood at the cost of emotional authenticity. For him, audiences stay with characters, not just plot twists or spectacle. “We’re trying to make American films,” he says. “But if you don’t emotionally root for the character, the plot is just a device. The only way is to make an honest film you believe in. The camera catches that energy.”

Courtroom dramas continue to fascinate Malhotra because they place human relationships under a microscope. Even as Ikka releases, he already has another legal drama in mind, centred on a family battling over its legacy. “Within the courtroom, you can play with the dynamics between characters. The people on the witness stand have lives beyond the courtroom, just as those questioning them. That interplay of emotions is what interests me.”

Yet the project closest to his heart is Kamal and Meena, a script based on the relationship between Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari that he has recently completed. “It’s the story of a filmmaker and his muse—their marriage, its passion, its turbulence and toxicity. We have access to over 2,000 of their letters in Urdu, translated by Javed Akhtar and Kausar Munir. The challenge now is finding the perfect cast and producers.” Waiting, it seems, remains Malhotra’s greatest trump card.